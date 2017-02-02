Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

SECTION 00 11 13

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

MONTICELLO MIDDLE SCHOOL RENOVATION PHASE II

800 Broadway Street East

Monticello, Minnesota

Independent School District #882 will receive single prime sealed bids for Monticello Middle School Renovation Phase II until 2:00 p.m. local time on February 21, 2017 at the Independent School District #882 District Office, 302 Washington Street, Monticello, Minnesota, 55362, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Absolutely no bids will be accepted after 2:00 p.m.

A pre-bid meeting is schedule for February 9, 2017 at 3:00 PM at Middle School Main Entry. Attendance at this meeting is highly recommended. Please bring proper identification with you for building access.

This project includes: New kitchen, renovation of media center, gymnasium, toilets, locker commons, parking expansion, and tennis courts.

Bidding Documents are available for Download to prospective bidders and subcontractors by contacting the Owners Representative, ICS Consulting, Inc., 3890 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE, Suite #180, Blaine, Minnesota 55449, (763) 354-2670. Prospective Bidders and Subcontractors will be given instructions to download complete sets of the bidding documents. The downloads will be made available January 27, 2017.

Make proposals on the bid forms supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic or telephonic proposals or modifications will be considered. Submit with each bid, Minnesota Responsible Contractor Compliance Affidavit, as well as a certified check or acceptable bidders bond payable to Independent School District #882 in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond.

Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding.

The Owner requires Substantial Completion of the project on or before August 18, 2017.

Board of Education

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #882

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 2, 9, 16, 2017

648882