School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

JANUARY 9, 2017

The Monticello Board of Education held their school board meeting on Monday, January 9th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Middle School Board Room. Board Members Present: Jill Bartlett, Melissa (Missy) Hanson, Jeff Hegle, Carol McNaughton, Robbie Smith, William (Bill) Spartz, Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent Board Members Absent: None Also present: District Administrators and community guests.

Location: School District Board Room Monticello Middle School Date: Monday, January 9th, 2017 Time: 6:00 p.m.

AGENDA:

1. Call to Order Board Chair Robbie Smith

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the Agenda

4. Organization of the Board

A. Election of the Chairperson – Robbie Smith Nominated Bill Spartz for School Board Chair. Robbie Smith asked for any other nominations, following his request, nominations ceased, therefore, Bill Spartz was declared elected as School Board Chair Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jeff Hegle Approved 6-0

B. Matters Dealing with the Organization of the Board

The election of the Vice-Chair/Treasurer Bill Spartz nominated Jill Bartlett and no further nominations were made therefore, Jill Bartlett was declared elected as Vice-Chair/Treasurer. Approved by: Bill Spartz Seconded by: Jeff Hegle Approved 6-0

Election of the Secretary/Clerk Jill Bartlett nominated Carol McNaughton and no further nominations were made therefore, Carol McNaughton was declared elected as Secretary/Clerk. Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Robbie Smith Approved 6-0

Designation of the official newspaper of District #882 Monticello Times

Designation of official district depositories:

First Minnesota, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Minnesota Liquid Asset Fund, PMA Financial Network, Inc., Morgan Stanley, Bremer Bank, MidAmerica (Trust)

Set monthly per diem rate for Board Members at $282.54/month (updated from last the 2016 rate of $276.73 per month based on a CPI of 2.1%) and set mileage rate to be equal to the IRS/Federally approved rate for miles traveled over 25 miles per event. Currently, there is no additional money paid to those board members who serve as Chairperson, Clerk or Vice-Chair/Treasurer.

Establish the official meeting night the first Monday of every month at 6:00 p.m.

Motion to participate in Federally Funded programs

Motion to enter into contractual agreements with colleges and universities assigning student teachers to our district.

Motion to approve Agenda items: Designation of the official newspaper of District #882, Designation of official district depositories, Set monthly per diem rate for Board Members, Establish the official meeting night, Motion to participate in Federally Funded programs, and Motion to enter into contractual agreements with colleges and universities Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Carol McNaughton

Approved 6-0

5. Citizens Comments None

6. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes Special Meeting, December 12, 2016 B. Consideration of Bills, Payroll and Receipts C. Personnel Matters attached D. Overnight Trip Request General Fund $ 1,425,540.84

Totals Bills $3,291,733.52

Total Payroll $ 3,425,190.66

Total P Card $ 28,830.76

Total Amazon Card $ 2,485.18 Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Missy Hanson Approved 6-0

7. Presentation of Donations to the District Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following donations for board approval.

A. $500.00 from Vector Tools and Manufacturing to the Monticello School District for students in need

B. $1000.00 from Excel Education System, Inc. to Monticello Middle School for students in need

C. $1000.00 from Excel Education System, Inc. to Monticello High School for students in need Total Donations $2,500.00

Approved by: Missy Hanson Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 6-0

8. Call for Bids for Monticello Middle School Renovation Phase II Kyle Walter, ICS Consultants presented plans for Phase II Middle School Renovation for board approval. The plans were initially presented at the December 12, 2016 school board meeting. Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 6-0

9. Recommendation to Accept Bids for the Middle School Pool Renovation Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services and Kyle Walter, ICS Consultants presented the bid recommendation that were received on December 15th, 2106 for the Middle School Pool Renovation. The bid was awarded to Baratto Brothers Construction, Inc of Crosslake, MN, in the amount of $1,725,000.00 with no alternates. Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jeff Hegle Approved 6-0

10. Superintendent Update Jim Johnson, Superintendent reported on planning and challenges for next year.

11. Student Representative Report Grace Schillewaert, Monticello High School Student Represented reported now students are back and are preparing for Finals. She also reported on student programming, high school sports, student council snow week, and student committees and projects.

12. Adjourn 6:54 pm Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jill Bartlett Approved 6-0 Carol McNaughton Secretary/Clerk

Future School Board Meeting Dates Regular Meeting February 6, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting March 6, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting March 20, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting April 3, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting May 1, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting May 15, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Regular Meeting June 5, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

This material is only a summary; the full text is available for public inspection at the administrative offices of the School District. A copy of the proceedings, other than attachments to the minutes, is available without cost at the offices of the Monticello School District or on line at www.monticello.k12.mn.us.

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 2, 2017

646660