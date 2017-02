Notice is hereby given that the Monticello Township Board of Supervisors will hold the Annual Audit Meeting for 2016, on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. at the Monticello Township Hall at 8550 Edmonson Avenue NE, Monticello, Minnesota. N. Kopff, Clerk

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 2, 2017

648464