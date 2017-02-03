Joan Marie Olson, age 84 of Monticello, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Centra Care Health in Monticello.
She was preceded in death by husband Lawrence; and son Michael.
Joan is survived by son Jeffrey (Jill) Olson of Blaine; daughters Linda Carlson and Cynthia Olson, both of Monticello; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.
Private services. Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello.
