Joan Marie Olson, age 84 of Monticello, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Centra Care Health in Monticello.

She was preceded in death by husband Lawrence; and son Michael.

Joan is survived by son Jeffrey (Jill) Olson of Blaine; daughters Linda Carlson and Cynthia Olson, both of Monticello; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.

Private services. Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello.