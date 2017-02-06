David Allen Swanson, age 59 of Monticello (originally of Minneapolis), passed away Friday, February 3, 2017, after a sudden illness.

Survived by devoted wife, Nancy; children Anton (Anne), Nellie (Will) Delaney, and Natalie; two granddaughters (Isabelle and Loralei); sisters Gloria (Curt) Fore, Donna (Bob) Rhyne, Beth (John) Aldonas, Carol, Cathy (Jeff) Hanson, and Barbara (Bart) Mollet; brothers-in-law Bill (Sharon) Shea, Jay (Ruth-Elaine) Joyner, and sisters-in-law Pam (Pete) Dane and Peggy Swanson; 21 nieces and nephews; and many other beloved family members and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents William and Cecilia Swanson; sister Mary; and brother Bill, Jr.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, David was active in the Minneapolis Boys Club and local sports as a young man. He served in the U.S. Army after high school and has been a lifelong supporter of our military and its veterans. After marrying the love of his life in 1979, David and Nancy lived in Monticello where he was actively involved in many community activities. Most notably, David inspired many throughout the years by volunteering as a hockey and basketball coach and working with the Special Olympics. He worked at Monticello High School as a para-professional where he was recognized as a selfless worker and a real champion for all of his students.

David enjoyed gardening, all things Disney, and was known for driving his always-spotless black van with the “DASWAN” license plate, but will be remembered most as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and family man.

Visitation at Monticello High School, Wednesday, February 8, 2017, from 4-8 p.m. in the school auditorium, with a time of remembrance at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Funeral at Community United Methodist Church, 9225 Jason Ave. NE, Monticello, MN on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon for all and a private burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Minneapolis. Arrangements made by Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.

