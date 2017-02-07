Maxine Mildred Cleveland, age 69 of Monticello, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

A memorial visitation will be Friday evening, February 10, 2017 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello. Private interment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello.

Maxine was born on July 4, 1947 to Kenneth and Agnes (Bailey) Metcalf in Monticello. She grew up in Monticello and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class. She then attended St. Barnabas Nursing School. She worked at the Monticello-Big Lake Hospital in nursing and later at the Monticello Clinic. In 1975, she was hired as the Monticello School District School Nurse, where she worked until her retirement in 2003. In retirement, she and Loren enjoyed bus trips with friends and attending their grandchildren’s activities.

Maxine is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Loren; son Christopher Cleveland (Debra Schmitz) and his children Kendra and Cole Cleveland; daughter Lori (Nathan) Anderson and their children Jordyn and Justin Anderson; brothers James (Lynn) Metcalf, Lenny (Dorothy) Metcalf; and sister LuAnn Metcalf.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Agnes Metcalf.