Winnifred “Winnie” Friendshuh

Winnifred “Winnie” May Friendshuh, age 95 of Monticello, passed away peacefully, Feb 2, 2017. She was born Dec. 17, 1921, the daughter of Keith and Carrie (Pond) Brees.

On Dec. 30, 1941, Winnie and Al Friendshuh were joined in holy marriage at Assumption Catholic Church in Richfield. They farmed in Bloomington, Stillwater and Otsego.

Winnie was a faithful member of St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville where she was a member of the CCW and church prayer chain. She was a longtime volunteer with GA Angels on Main. Winnie enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and time spent with her family and friends. She loved being “Grandma Great” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvar Friendshuh; daughter Carol Miller; son Allan and daughter-in-law Linda; 2 grandchildren; and other relatives.

Survived by her children, Keith (Cherry), Roy (Lois), Douglas (Robin), Rosemary (Jim) Becker, Irene (Kevin) Becker, Martin (Kathi), Rita (Gary) Schaben; son-in-law Mark Miller; 23 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Fri, Feb. 10 at 11:00 with visitation 2 hours prior at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville with Father Peter Richards as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

A Celebration of Winnie’s Life will be held Sat, May 6 at 4:00 at St. Albert’s with a reception following. In honor of Winnie, feel free to wear something purple, and if inclined, bring a pie!

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Second Harvest or St. Albert’s Parish.

