Effie Lucille Johnson, age 83, of Stacy, formerly of Monticello, passed on February 5, 2017, in her home.

Effie Lucille was born on March 22, 1933 in Coggan, IA to Charley and Bessie (Brigham) Yaints. Effie lived in Iowa until 12 years of age, when her family moved to Sandstone, MN. She attended Sandstone High School and then moved to Minneapolis to work, later relocating to Ohio. She returned to Minneapolis and on a train met Luverne, who was in route to a military assignment. Their courtship was through the mail and they married at The Little Brown Church In The Vale in Nashua, IA on August 16, 1958. They lived in Rantoul, Illinois, later moving to Lincoln, NE, where she worked at Back To The Bible Broadcast and Russell Stovers Candy. In 1979, they settled in Monticello, MN, where she worked for WrightCo Eggs. Effie was a member of various VFW, American Legion and DAV Auxilliaries over the years. In 2003, Effie moved to Stacy to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Over the years, Effie was very involved in ministry with Assembly of God churches in Illinois, Nebraska, and Minnesota. She enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, reading, collecting angels and recipes. In her later years, she could be found embroidering, doing puzzles, word finds, various crafts, painting and loved getting her nails painted by one of the Hospice staff.

Effie is preceded in death by husband, Luverne; parents, Charley and Bessie Yaints; brother, Ralph Yaints and beloved grand dog, Beau.

Survived by daughter, Naomi (Curtis) Barnes; one sister; one niece and six nephews; grand dog, Trixie.

A Celebration of Effie’s life will be held at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE and Hwy. 65) on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 3 p.m. with visitation prior. Arrangement with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-783-1100.

