Joseph James Lamson

8-25-41 to 2-2-17

Joseph a long time Monticello resident, most recently of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has passed away from cancer. “Joe the painter” as he was locally known, kept his sense of humor and kindness to the end. Known for his “one liners” kept his family and hospice nurses smiling.Joe is survived by his daughters; Tara (Steve) Schell of Brooklyn Park, Kelly (Dan) Flynn of Big Lake, Tracey George of Emily, Minnesota, and Holly (Matt) Madden of Carmel, Indiana. His daughter’s mother, Sharon Lange of Emily, Minnesota, special friend Sally Larsen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters; Kathy (Ed) Paetznick of Princeton, Minnesota, and Georgine (Lee) DeShaw of Seattle, Washington, plus many loving cousins/friends, nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held onFebruary 18th from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.,Monticello American Legion Post 260,304 Elm Street. Monticello, Minnesota