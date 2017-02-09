Magic gymnasts soar toward section meet

Two weeks ago, the Magic gymnastics team hit the highest mark they’ve reached during Brent Wuollet’s eight-year tenure as head coach when they topped St. Francis 139.5 to 138.65.

Monti had shown improvements for a few weeks leading into that meet, but the season-best score was still a pretty big leap for the Magic. With a very young roster, sort of in the dogs days of the gymnastics season, a little fall back was certainly due, right?

Not really. Two days later, at their third meet in five days, Monti slipped a couple of points. But the next week, on Jan. 24, the Magic were right back at it. Squaring off against Princeton, Monti posted 140 points, 140.375 to be exact, for the first time in Wuollet’s tenure to beat the Tigers with ease.

Surely, now, with a few weeks still left before sections, Monti was due for a lull, right?

No way, no how.

Last Tuesday night, Monti took to the gym for their final home meet of the season, against the rival Big Lake Hornets. All the young Magic squad did was post its second consecutive 140 score in knocking off Big Lake, 140.275 to 137.55.

The Magic had the top two all-arounders in the gym, with Kennedy Bican (36.5) finishing first and seventh-grader Myah Hedlund (35.5) second. Behind them, Monti’s other four varsity gymnasts were exceptional as well, contributing significantly to the monumental score. Kennedy Bican has been performing at a career-best level the past couple of weeks, leading Monti to its best team scores in more than eight years. (Photo by Clay Sawatzke)

So, with a seventh-grader and 10th-grader leading the way, and a junior as the elder statesmen, just how does this team continue to rise up, meet after meet and week after week?

Wuollet said its a question he’s heard several times in recent weeks.

“I think they just don’t know any better,” he said, laughing.

But he knows better. He knows, and is well aware of the work this group has put in to reach this point.

“They’re young and they feed off of each other. One person gets something in one day, someone else wants to the next day,” he said. “When the girls are working hard and having success, it’s fun for me and it’s fun for them. And they just keep feeding off of it.”

It certainly helps to have two stars at the top.

Bican, despite being just a sophomore, has been a standout in the program for years. But she’s recently reaching heights that are new to her, and that the program hasn’t seen in quite some time. A couple of weeks back, she posted a remarkable 9.7 on her beam routine. Wuollet said Krysta Mitchell, a 2004 graduate and gymnastics state champion, was likely the last person to post a number like that at MHS.

And she’s been just as good in the all-around, which Wuollet said is even more impressive. Bican wasn’t feeling well leading up to the meet with the Hornets and she still hit a career high of 36.5, led by a 9.425 on the floor and a 9.325 on the vault.

“She’s flying,” said Wuollet, adding that Bican’s excelling in all four events right now. “Every meet is a new high for her. She’s really leading the team.”

Hot on her tail is Hedlund, the star seventh-grader. Hedlund said when she started the season, she didn’t even think she would be on varsity. Now she’s posting some of the best all-around scores in the area.

“Myah has been incredible,” said Wuollet. “Every time you think she can’t get any better, she does get better. The sky is the limit for her.”

It’s been a treat for Hedlund to compete with, and have a friendly competition against, Bican. The seventh-grader said she knew of Bican, and her standing in the program, before joining the varsity this season.

“I saw her posts on Instagram and I was like ‘I wanna be like that,’” said Hedlund. “It’s been really cool. That was what I wanted to be, and now I’m getting close to being that.”

There have been a lot of impressive routines happening outside of the top two stars as well. Wuollet said every girl in the varsity lineup has put in a ton of work and made significant strides during this season.

“It’s not just one person that’s carrying the load,” said Wuollet.

Against Big Lake, Shae Anderson had another strong meet for Monti. The ninth grader scored an 8.75 to finish fifth on the vault and an 8.5 to finish fourth on bars. Overall she placed fifth in the all-around with a score of 33.9.

Kamee Kitzman stood out as well in the meet, finishing fourth on the vault with a score of 8.85 and turning in solid bar and floor routines. Maddie Kramer posted strong numbers in the vault, bars and beam, while Junior Captain Kaitlyn Hellman turned in Monti’s fourth best beam routine (8.175) and third best floor exercise (8.725) of the meet.

The captain said that the last few weeks have been a lot of fun for the Magic and that the infusion of youth in the program has been a huge benefit.

“We have a lot of new faces in the gym,” she said. “They have a lot of motivation and bring a positive atmosphere and a lot of fun to the gym.”

They also bring a lot of competition. Monti has depth that it has not seen in some time. A number of girls are competing for all-around spots, with Monti using just a six or seven girl rotation (its smallest in years) at the varsity level. And the balanced depth doesn’t stop there. The Magic JV just posted a score of 131.15 to top Big Lake – that’s a score that would’ve topped Monti’s own varsity early in this season.

Hellman said that brings a unique dynamic to the team.

“It can be kind of intimidating sometimes,” she said. “But it motivates you to try harder and get new stuff.”

That’s exactly what Wuollet has seen. He said the friendly competition in the gym continues to drive the Magic. This week, Monti will likely have four girls performing giants (high difficulty skills) on the bars – Wuollet said that is almost unheard of in this program.

As they continue to add new skills, and work on perfecting the current ones (so far, at least two gymnasts have fallen off the beam in every Magic meet so far), there is no doubt that there is some room for continued improvement. That room, combined with the growth Monti has already seen, has swung open a door that Monti previously believed to be locked close, with no hope of getting a key until next season.

The state tournament.

Currently, the Magic are posting scores approximately two points behind the top three teams in the section, North Branch, Becker and Sartell. Those won’t be an easy two points to erase – especially when those three teams are certainly capable of improving as well – but it is clearly down to a margin that isn’t impossible to clear.

“I’ve thought about it,” admitted Wuollet. “I still see it as kind of a long shot.”

But he continued.

“It’s definitely a possibility. It’s a possibility that I didn’t think existed at the beginning of the year.”

The girls are fired up about it as well.

Hellman called the opportunity “super exciting.”

Hedlund agreed, saying Monti is definitely ahead of schedule.

“Our goal was to be at state next year,” she said. “To be able to maybe make it to state this year … it is a big deal.”

The girls were scheduled to compete their final meet of the regular season against St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday night. Following that, they will have more than a week off to prepare for the section meet, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18. The Section 7A Tournament will be held at Big Lake, with times yet to be determined.

Contact Clay Sawatzke at clay.sawatzke@ecm-inc.com