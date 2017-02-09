Riverhawks seeded seventh, but on a roll, as section are set to begin

As far as seventh seeds go, the North Wright County Riverhawks sure have the look of a team no one wants to see in the opening round of section play. Roseau, the second seed in Section 8AA, won’t have a choice.

NWC, 3-1-1 in their last five, will travel north to take on the Rams this Saturday. The Riverhawks, despite the fifth-best QRF in the section, were seeded No. 7 in the section due largely to a 3-4-1 section record that included a tie with Moorhead and loss to River Lakes, the two teams that jumped them in the standings.

This will be NWC’s second trip to Roseau this winter. The girls played against the Rams in December, on the second night of a back to back, and fell 3-0. Sydney Lemke looks to move the puck up ice during NWC’s 3-1 win against Princeton last week. Lemke scored the first goal of the game as the Hawks avenged an early season loss to the Tigers. (Photo by Clay Sawatzke)

Roseau has racked up a record of 16-8-1 this season and is currently ranked No. 20 in Class AA.

North Wright County struggled early in the season, but has seemed to find a rhythm late. This past week they wrapped up the regular season by cruising past Princeton, the No. 10 team in Class A, before tying Rogers, the Mississippi 8 champions.

Playing at home against Princeton on Tuesday, NWC avenged an early-season loss with a 3-1 victory in which they outshot the Tigers 36-22 and seemed to keep the ice tilted in their favor for the majority of the contest.

“We came out and we played our game,” said Coach Cailyn McCauley. “We are a hard working, grinding team, and that’s what we did. We got shots, we crashed the net, we finished when we needed to and we really stepped up in the net when we needed to.”

NWC got on the board first when freshman Sydney Lemke scored on a short-handed 2-on-1.

The forward said she just tried to take what the defense gave her.

“I was going down, and I knew they were playing the pass, so I was like well, I’m just going to take it,” she said.

It was the right decision. Her wrist shot beat the goalie high glove side, putting NWC up 1-0. Princeton would tie the game at one, but NWC kept coming in waves and eventually went back up on Alana Achterkirch’s second-period goal. Mackenzie Bourgerie added an insurance goal in the third to salt the game away.

Friday, the Hawks wrapped up the regular season with a tie against the Royals, a team that beat NWC 4-1 earlier in January. Bourgerie scored the lone goal of the contest, while Anna LaRose continued to play well in the net, stopping 28 out of 29 shots.

McCauley said it is clear that the Riverhawks are not the same team now that they were earlier this season.

“The beginning of the year we were trying to figure out who we were and trying to find what fit together and who fit together,” she said. “These girls have really found themselves and have really been working together as a team.”

McCauley knew the Hawks could be seeded anywhere from No. 4 to No. 7, depending on how things shook out, but she said they would be entering postseason play with confidence, regardless of the matchup.

“We want to do well,” she said. “We know that whatever seed we get, we can beat the team that’s in front of us.”

The section quarterfinal game between NWC and Roseau is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to take on the winner of No. 3 St. Cloud vs. No. 6 River Lakes at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the high seed.

Contact Clay Sawatzke at clay.sawatzke@ecm-inc.com