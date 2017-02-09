Speed the story at MHS’s February Signing Day

Clockwise, from back left: Carter Hangsleben, Alexa Yeager, Nate Hoglund, Mitchell Hughes, Ryder Beckman and Charlie Voller committed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level during National Signing Day at MHS last Wednesday. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

If a person wanted to walk into a room last week and randomly select someone to take out to the Monti track and race against, the East Lecture Room at MHS probably wouldn’t have been their best bet.

One of the best collections of speed the town has likely ever seen gathered there last Wednesday, for the second National Signing Day of the 2016-17 school year. Six student-athletes signed to continue their careers at the next level. Four will continue running careers, including two members of the boys reigning 4×200-meter state championship team. And of the two who aren’t going to run in college, one finished ninth in Class AA as a member of the 4×100 team last spring, and the other is quite nimble himself for an offensive lineman.

Family, friends and fans once again packed the traditional ceremony at MHS when Charlie Voller, Nate Hoglund, Ryder Beckman, Carter Hangsleben, Alexa Yeager and Mitchell Hughes signed letters of intent to pursue their passion at schools of their choosing.

Voller was the lone Div. I signee on Wednesday, joining Nick Zwack as Monti’s second D-I athlete of the class, when he committed to the track and field program at North Dakota State University.

Hoglund, Voller’s teammate on the 4×200 team, signed to go to the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season. Beckman will head to Bemidji State University to play football, while Hangsleben will pursue the same sport at the University of Jamestown.

Yeager will continue her running career at University of Minnesota-Morris, while Hughes will do the same at St. Scholastica.

Athletic Director Gary Revenig ran the show, starting with a welcome and introduction. Revenig noted this is an extremely busy time of year at MHS with teams starting to prepare for postseason and practice time precious.

“But it’s also important that we take time to celebrate,” said Revenig.

And with that, the celebration was on. Charlie Voller

Voller was up first. The senior said that his recruiting process really picked up following the track and field state tournament last year, where he helped lead the 4×200 team to a state championship and then bounced back just 30 minutes later with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

The Bison were one of the first schools that he seriously engaged, and would up being one of two schools he took an official visit to, along with South Dakota State.

“The campus is what sold me in the end. I just decided I felt better there when I was there and that’s what I went with,” said Voller. “The accommodations for athletes there are second to none. It should be a great experience.”

Voller signed with his mom next to him and his father on Facetime. Revenig and track coach Dave Wik both took a few minutes to sing the praises of what has to be one of the most competitive kids in Magic history.

“I will always remember Charlie Voller as a fierce, fierce competitor,” said Revenig. “He goes 100 miles per hour, 100 percent every time he is competing. [I’m] very proud he wore the Monticello Magic and Moose uniform.”

Wik echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the difficulty of Voller’s main race, the open 400.

“That 400 meter run is a pretty tough, gritty event, and he accepts the challenge and gets after it,” said Wik.

Voller is just the second person at MHS to break 49 seconds in the event, and Wik said his best time ranks in the top 30 or 40 in the state of Minnesota, ever.

A large part of that comes from talent, certainly, but a large part also comes from the determination and drive that keeps Voller flying every last meter of that achingly long distance.

“[There’s] not a grittier athlete that I’ve had the chance to coach and I’ve coached a lot of good ones,” said Wik. Alexa Yeager

Voller said NDSU recruited him to run the same distance he’s been running at MHS. He will likely be looking at the open 400 and 4×400 races up there, as well as possibly some shorter distances. The sprinter, who also starred on the football team and is the top defenseman on the hockey team, said he is excited about the challenge of being a Div. I runner.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it – and nervous too, [which is] nothing I’m ashamed of. It will be a lot to get used to,” said Voller. “But it should be fun.”

The second signee was Yeager, the veteran leader on an up and coming girls cross country squad this fall.

“We had an outstanding season,” said Revenig. “Alexa was a big reason for that. We have a young team and they leaned on her a lot for her leadership.”

Revenig also read a statement from track and field coach Kim Nygaard about Yeager, who will finish her career as a five-year letter-winner in cross country and track.

“You’re a highly motivated young lady,” said Nygaard. “Morris is getting a super asset and your presence will be missed next year.”

Another cross country captain, Hughes, was up next. Hughes joined cross country for his 10th grade season, and Wik told the gathered crowd that he maybe didn’t see a collegiate future at the time. Mitchell Hughes

“Two and a half years ago I wouldn’t have imagined you’d be sitting here,” he said. “That’s a testament to his hard work and dedication, buying into the sport and what it takes to be successful. He’s dedicated to the sport and dedicated to doing what it takes.”

Revenig added that he could speak personally about Hughes’ leadership ability, particularly the way he led by example.

“I can say, having a son on the team, Mitchell was an outstanding captain,” said Revenig. “This kid worked his tail off, he got better each and every year.”

After Hughes signed to continue making strides at Scholastic next season, Hoglund and parents came up to the front table.

Hoglund, who last year earned the title of fastest kid on the track team due to his prowess in the 100 (and his refusal to lose), will head to Duluth this fall.

Revenig said Hoglund, who starred in football at MHS as well, is a unique combination of strength and speed.

“Just a powerful runner,” said Revenig. “When he is flying down the track, it is an impressive sight.”

Wik came back to the front, for the third time, and shared a story with the room about a Magic relay team being chased down at a section meet a couple of years ago and missing state by just one spot. He said he talked to the returners on the team, and came away with an idea. Nate Hoglund

“I said, kind of to myself after that conversation, I said we’ll get this fixed. I said if we ever get in this position again I’m going to make sure that when we get to the anchor, I have a hammer,” said Wik.

“Nate’s a hammer.”

Hoglund officially earned that title last June, when he held off the field to close out Monti’s state championship performance. He did the same thing at the Hamline Elite Meet earlier in the season. And he’ll likely get several chances to do it this season with three of the four members of the championship relay team back, including Jack Hoaby, who was in attendance at Signing Day last week.

“This spring is going to be fun,” summed up Revenig.

The final two signees of the day were Magic football players.

Beckman, who by the numbers is inarguably the best running back in 125 years of Monticello football, committed to continue his career with the Div. II Beavers of Bemidji State. Revenig said the Beavers may be getting a steal. Ryder Beckman

The AD said Beckman, who also shines in track and field and trap shooting, is somehow even better on video than in person.

“I saw a highlight film of him this year and it absolutely blew me away,” said Revenig. “I will say this, Bemidji State is getting one heck of a running back.”

Magic football coach Jason Telecky also spoke about Beckman, his abilities and his legacy in the Magic program. The senior finished his career in the top ten of 14 different statistical categories in the Monticello football program.

“The program goes back 125 years,” said Telecky. “That’s a long time. It’s a lot of football players that have come and gone.”

The coach said it’s Beckman’s well-rounded talent that really sets him apart.

“He has an amazing ability to set up his blocks and to out run guys,” said Telecky. “He kind of has the whole combination.”

Hangsleben was, perhaps fittingly, the final signee on Wednesday.

Carter Hangsleben

One of the unsung heros of an offensive juggernaut the last two seasons, Hangsleben will continue his football career in Jamestown, North Dakota next season.

The senior, who was selected to play in two all star football games this year, and is also a captain on the basketball team, was a stalwart on Nick Zwack’s blind-side the past two years for the Magic. And all the while he’s also been an ambassador of kindness around MHS, according to Revenig.

“I can’t think, and I really mean this, I can’t think of a nicer young man in our school,” said Revenig. “He is a leader, not only on the field or on the court but in the classroom and in our hallways.”

Telecky said Hangsleben is known as the “King of the Mushrooms,” a term familiar to offensive lineman, he said.

“Jamestown is getting a heck of an athlete,” said Telecky. “He’s really been the anchor that held this thing together.”

The coach pointed out that Monti has scored a school record 388 points during each of the past two seasons, and set a school record for combined rushing yards during the two seasons as well.

“We have some very talented backs,” said Telecky. “But that doesn’t happen without the King of the Mushrooms.”

