Alvin “Al” Arthur Schroeder

Alvin Arthur Schroeder, age 76 of Monticello, MN, passed away on January 31, 2017 in Mesa, AZ.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1200 Highway 25 South, Buffalo, MN. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery of Waltham, MN on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 1 p.m. Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello

Al was born on June 30, 1940 in Early, Iowa to Arthur and Julia (Schrieber) Schroeder. He grew up in southern Minnesota, worked as electrician all of his life and owned Schroeder Electric in Austin for many years. Al was united in marriage to Marlene Ohm on December 28, 1957. He had made his home in Monticello since 2002. He enjoyed casinos, spending time at the Monticello Senior Citizens Center, and square dancing. He was also a part of a breakfast club which gathered every Saturday.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Julia; wife Marlene; son Brad; and sister Diane.

Al is survived by grandsons Ryan (Wendy) and Jared; great-grandchildren Lucas and Audrey; daughter-in-law Judy Schroeder; sister Marlene (Jerry) Morse; brothers Dan, Ron and Art (Jadeen); brothers-in-law Jim Smith, Orris (Marlene) Ohm, Myron (Ann) Ohm; sister-in-law Val Burns; fiancé Carol O’Hearn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.