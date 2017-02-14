Ronnie William Soderquist, age 49 of Big Lake, passed away at North Memorial Medical Center of Robbinsdale on Monday, February 13, 2017.

Visitation will be Monday, February 20, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello. Further visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Tuesday. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Saron Lutheran Church, 311 South Lake Street, Big Lake. Rev. Kyle Sidlo will officiate. There will be a private interment. Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello.

Ronnie was born on June 10, 1967, at Mather AFB in California, to Ronnie and Venita (Adams) Soderquist. He graduated from high school in Oklahoma. He then entered the US Army and proudly served for ten years, including a tour of duty during Desert Storm. He met his future wife DeAnna Randall in Germany, and the couple married in Buffalo, MN, on June 28, 1997. He worked in the computer tech industry and had been employed by US Bank for the past 11 years.

Ronnie was a patient man who loved and cherished his family more than anything else in life. He enjoyed hunting and guns. He and his family had made their home in the Big Lake area for the past several years.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, DeAnna; four children Carol (Michael) Smith, Shane, Brady and Grace; granddaughter HarLee; parents Ronnie and Venita Soderquist; and sister Cyndi Hjembo.

Post navigation