Harold Loren Pittman

Harold Pittman, age 94, passed away at his home in Monticello, MN, on February 13, 2017.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 25, 2017, from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 413 3rd Street E., Monticello, MN. Rev. Darren Green will officiate. There will be a private interment. Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello.

Harold was born in Becker, MN on December 6, 1922, to John and Edith (McGovern) Pittman. Harold worked for the Soo Line R.R. for 32 years. He was an icon in Monticello and loved by neighbors, friends and family. Harold drove a train, which he purchased at an auction years ago, in many events, including the RiverFest Parade.

Survivors include his son Loren (Jill); four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and brother Roy Pittman of Truth or Consequences, NM.

Harold was preceded in death by wife Agnes; sister Pearl Francis; brothers Earl, Clyde, Lyle, John, Howard and Melvin.