James Anthony Walker, Sr., age 64, of Monticello, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 25, 2017, from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m., at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello. Following the service, there will be a reception at the Monticello VFW Club. Private interment will be a Fort Snelling National Cemetery of Minneapolis.

James was born on July 2, 1952, in Minneapolis to Frank and Janet (Goulet) Walker. He served in the US Army and was employed as a welder most of his life.

Jim valued time with his family and made it a priority in his life. He enjoyed hunting with his brothers and nephews. Jim also liked to camp, fish, go snowmobiling and go four-wheeling. He had made his home in Monticello since 2008.

Jim is survived by his wife Dawn; son James Anthony Walker, Jr. and his wife Rose; three grandchildren Heather, Jessica and Jacob; brothers Joseph, John, Frank, Carl, Steve, Donnie; sisters Jean, Janice, Joan, Shirley and Debbie; many nieces and nephews; and for the last several years he had shared his life with Lavon Harris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Janet Walker.

