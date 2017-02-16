Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON IMPROVEMENTS FOR

2017 STREET AND UTILITY IMPROVEMENTS

CITY PROJECT NO. 16C003

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Monticello will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017 to consider the making of street reconstruction improvements of streets listed including the adjustment, widening, construction, reclamation, removal, and/or repair of existing pavement; curb and gutter; storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water supply systems; sidewalk; pathways; signage; and other necessary appurtenant work for:

– Gillard Avenue from Riverview Drive (CSAH 39) to 95th Street 95th Street from Gillard Avenue to Haug Avenue

– Haug Avenue from 95th Street to 90th Street

– 90th Street from Haug Ave east to the Monticello City Limits

– Mississippi Drive from Riverview Drive (CSAH 39) west to the Cul-de-Sac

– Hart Boulevard from Riverview Drive (CSAH 39) to the Monticello-Big Lake Hospital access

– Sandberg Road from Chelsea Road to the south terminous

– Pathway improvements located along the north side of Broadway Street (CSAH 75) from Highland Way to the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) administrative office building access

– and other necessary appurtenant work pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 429.011 to 429. 111.

The areas proposed to be assessed for such improvements are the properties abutting these streets and having access to them. The estimated cost for the improvements is $2,272,850. Portions of these improvement costs will be assessed to the properties in the assessment areas. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. In addition, a reasonable estimate of the total amount to be assessed and a description of the methodology used to calculate the individual assessments for affected parcels will be available at the hearing. Any person who desires to provide comments with reference to the proposed improvements will be heard at this meeting. Written or oral comments will be considered.

DATED: February 13, 2017

By: /s/ Jeff ONeill

Administrator

