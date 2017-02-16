Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO

WRIGHT COUNTY

MINNESOTA

SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 659A

A SUMMARY ORDINANCE AMENDING THE MONTICELLO ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING THE FOLLOWING:

CHAPTER 2, SECTION 4(F) – SITE PLAN APPLICATIONS; CHAPTER 4, SECTION 1(H) – STANDARDS FOR SITE LANDSCAPING; CHAPTER 4, SECTION I(J) – ZONING DISTRICT SPECIFIC LANDSCAPING STANDARDS; CHAPTER 4, SECTION 5(J) – DISTRICT REGULATIONS; CHAPTER 4, SECTION 8(E) – STANDARDS APPLICABLE TO ALL USES; CHAPTER 5, SECTION 2(D) – REGULATIONS FOR CIVIC AND INSTITUTIONAL USES; CHAPTER 5, SECTION 2(F) – REGULATIONS FOR COMMERCIAL USES; CHAPTER 5, SECTION 3(B) – GENERAL STANDARDS AND LIMITATIONS FOR ACCESSORY USES AND STRUCTURES; CHAPTER 5, SECTION 4(E) – SPECIFIC STANDARDS FOR TEMPORARY USES; CHAPTER 8, SECTION 2(B) – LOTS; AND CHAPTER 8, SECTION 4(B) – DEFINITIONS.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on January 23, 2017, Ordinance No. 659 was adopted by the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota. Due to the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 659, the following Summary Ordinance No. 659A has been prepared for publication as authorized by state law.

The ordinance adopted by the Council amends Title 10 of the Monticello Zoning Code. The general purpose of the ordinance amendments are to clarify various chapters and sections with changes to the following:

2.4(F): Site Plan Applications

4.1(H): Standards for Site Landscaping

4.1(J): Zoning District Specific Landscaping Standards

4.5(J): District Regulations

4.8(E): Standards Applicable to All Uses

5.2(D): Regulations for Civic and Institutional Uses

5.2(F): Regulations for Commercial Uses

5.3(B): General Standards and Limitations for Accessory Uses and

Structures

5.4(E): Specific Standards for Temporary Uses

8.2(B): Lots

8.4(B): Definitions

A printed copy of the whole ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours. The complete ordinance will be posted on the Citys website following publication.

APPROVED FOR PUBLICATION by the City Council of Monticello, Minnesota, this 23rd day of January, 2017.

CITY OF MONTICELLO

Brian Stumpf

Mayor

ATTEST: Jeff ONeill

Administrator

VOTING IN FAVOR: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf

VOTING IN OPPOSITION: None

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 16, 2017

652930

http://monticellotimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/39/2017/02/652930-1.pdf