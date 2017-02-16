Red-hot Moose run unbeaten streak to nine

Charlie Voller plays the puck in the defensive zone last week during a 10-2 win against Mora/Milaca. Voller and Honza Stibingr have provided stability as the top defensive pair this season. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

There is hot, red-hot, and then whatever you want to call the tear the Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake boys hockey team has been on the past month.

The Moose picked up two wins this past week, including a blowout of section opponent Mora/Milaca, and a hard-earned tie against Rogers, extending its unbeaten streak to nine games.

MAML (17-5-1) has not lost a hockey game since Jan. 12, when Chisago Lakes came-from-behind to beat the Moose at home. Since that game, MAML is 8-0-1, outscoring opponents by a combined margin of 47-16.

Coach Eric Nelson said the stretch has been a lot of fun.

“There hasn’t been a month since I’ve been coaching here like this,” he said. “They’ve been hungry, they’ve wanted to play hard. They’ve been pretty good about staying the course, and staying consistent.”

Casey Chiodo, a senior forward and the team’s third-leading goal scorer, said the vibe around the team has just been awesome this past month.

“It’s been pretty unreal,” he said. “Everyone’s morale is super high, everyone has a lot of confidence.”

That was evident during the past week, when MAML nearly skated Mora/Milaca right out of the building and earned a strong win against St. Francis, sandwiched around two comeback efforts in one game to earn a tie with a solid Class AA team in Rogers.

Against Mora/Milaca the Moose started fast and never looked back en route to a 10-2 victory.

The Moose spent what seemed like the entire first period in the offensive zone, peppering the Mora goaltender left and right. He played a strong period, stopping 19 shots in 17 minutes, but the Moose found a way to sneak three past for a 3-0 lead. Shots were 22-2 in the period. For the game, MAML would out-shoot Mora/Milaca by an overwhelming 43-7 margin.

MAML got on the board first when a Keith Holme shot made it through to the goaltender who stopped it but couldn’t corral the rebound. Nick Zwack was there to do just that. Zwack controlled the puck in front of the net and calmly lifted it past the net minder to put the Moose up 1-0, 6:33 into the game.

Five minutes later, Noah Lanka made it 2-0 when his blast from the point trickled through the goaltender and into the net.

Another five minutes later, with just 37 seconds left in the period, senior Jaden Jarmuzek found a loose puck and all sorts of room in the slot and took advantage of the time to put a nice move on the goaltender before sliding the puck into the back of the net for MAML’s third goal.

The second period saw a little more back and forth. The Moose were still able to keep Mora hemmed into their defensive zone for long stretches, but Mora, who entered with a record of 9-11-2, including 7-4-1 in section games, was able to generate some odd-man rushes on counter attacks.

The end result was four Moose goals against two Mora goals in the period.

Several of the Moose scores were highlight-reel worthy. Ben Ward, who finished the game with six points, including five assists, got the scoring started in the period. MAML’s premiere play-maker turned on the jets into the offensive zone, racing past a defenseman at the blue line. With the defenseman on his heels, Ward was still able to feign to his forehand before a deke back to his backhand left the goaltender in a lurch and Ward was able to deposit the puck into the net with ease.

Nelson said that Ward, who leads the team in goals (23) and assists (32), continues to perform at a high-level for the Moose.

“When Ben is on, he can be a special player,” said Nelson.

The coach said one of Ward’s best attributes is his ability to make everyone else on the ice better. But Nelson said the coaching staff is continuing to push him to look for his own shot at times too.

“We’ve been on him to shoot, shoot, shoot,” he said. “He has a great shot.”

Chiodo picked up the next goal in the contest for the Moose, another pretty one, putting MAML up 5-0. The play started once again with Holme taking a shot from the blue line. This time Chiodo deflected it before the puck reached the net, and the goaltender never had a chance. Nick Zwack returns a hat to the stands following his third goal of the game last week. Fans littered the ice with hats when Zwack recorded his first hat trick of the season in the second period against Mora/Milaca.

After Mora answered with a goal, Zwack converted off a 2-on-1 with Ward, beautifully settling a saucer pass and pushing it past the goalie for a 6-1 lead and his second goal of the game. Mora again answered, making it 6-2, but their momentum wouldn’t last long.

Just 1:11 later, and 4:01 after his previous goal, Zwack gave everyone in the arena an excuse to show off their pitching arm (not surprisingly, none seemed to match his) when he scored his third goal of the contest to pick up his first hat trick of the year and bring a parade of hats onto the ice.

The senior forward is second on the team with 19 goals and 25 assists, and second with 44 points overall. Nelson said he’s a kid with a ton of desire, but a bit of a care-free approach to go with it.

“That’s a great way to play,” said his coach.

Ward, a junior from Annandale, and Zwack have teamed up with Troy Dahlheimer, just a sophomore, to create a dynamic top line that has been intact since shift one of the season. The trio have combined for 54 of MAML’s 107 goals this season.

Nelson said that Dahlheimer, who is third on the team with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) has brought speed, skill and a little grit to the top line.

“He’s just in the midst of realizing the potential and where he can take his game,” said Nelson.

The top line factored into all three goals in the final period of the Mora/Milaca contest. Ward assisted on a Casey Chiodo power-play goal, his team best sixth of the season, while Zwack and Ward both assisted on a Honza Stibingr score and Zwack assisted on a Wyatt Willenbring goal to round out the scoring.

Two nights later, the Moose had a bit more of a challenge. Squaring off with a Rogers team that they edged past earlier in the season, MAML found itself trailing by scores of 2-0 and 3-2 in the Mississippi 8 contest. Both times the home team had an answer. After falling behind 2-0 in bang-bang fashion in the second period, MAML answered with two goals in 1:18 to knot things right back up. Stibingr scored the first, on the power play, to bring it to 2-1, before Ben Ward found the equalizer just more than a minute later.

When Rogers took a 3-2 lead later in the second period, they were able to hold onto the lead a bit longer. But not for good.

With just a couple of minutes remaining in the game and the Moose still trailing they called goaltender Tyler Klatt to the bench for an extra attacker. The move paid off. With just 1:25 remaining, Jarmuzek battled his way to the front of the net where he found a loose puck and was able to slide it past the net minder (with assists to Dahlheimer and Chiodo) to tie the score at three.

Neither team was able to score during the final 1:25, or in the eight minute overtime (despite a penalty shot attempt for the Moose), resulting in a 3-3 tie.

Nelson said it was a good game for the Moose, who out-shot Rogers 34-23, to see the benefits of staying the course.

“It was a good comeback,” he said. “Keep doing things the right way and things are going to turn out.”

Klatt made 20 saves in net for the Moose to pick up the win.

Saturday, MAML capped the week with a 5-2 win against St. Francis to close out the Mississippi 8 schedule with an 8-3-1 record.

The Moose trailed 1-0 early, but put 34 shots on net in the final two periods as they stormed back to take a 3-2 lead after two and close out the contest with two insurance goals in the third. Ward scored twice and had four points in the afternoon tilt, including the game-winning goal, while Chiodo, Zwack and top-pair defenseman Charlie Voller all scored once. Voller’s goal was short-handed.

The Moose, which took 42 shots in the game, allowed just 18 to St. Francis, a tendency that has been key to their recent success.

MAML has played consistently solid defense this season, and has been out-shooting teams on a nightly basis. When shots do get through, Klatt has been playing well in net for the Moose.

Nelson said a lot of the success on defense comes from playing with desire and wanting to get the puck back into the offensive zone. Chiodo added that some of the success is likely due to experience as well, particularly from a couple of years back when the Moose weren’t quite as strong as they are now.

“When we were sophomores, we were playing a lot of defense,” said Chiodo with a laugh. “So we’re pretty experienced at playing defense.”

This year, the Moose are pretty experienced at winning. With their 8-3-1 record, the Moose are guaranteed a top-four finish in the Mississippi 8, with a tie for second or third being likely, depending on the outcome of Buffalo’s final two games. Before the year, Nelson was hoping the Moose would be in the 3-5 range.

He said the 8-3-1 mark, which includes wins against Rogers and Buffalo, is likely MAML’s best conference mark in some time.

“I’m super pleased with that,” he said. “Conference wise, it’s been a great year.”

But Nelson, and the boys, know their work is hardly done.

The Moose were scheduled to play at Little Falls on Tuesday night, before wrapping up their regular season Thursday with a challenging game at St. Cloud Cathedral. Following that, it’s on to the section tournament, where the Moose are heavy favorites to earn the top seed. Quarterfinal action is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Feb. 23.

As good as the Moose have been, Nelson said there are certainly still areas to tweak and things to improve between now and then.

“Our game is not perfect. It does not smell like roses all the time,” said Nelson. “We still have things to work on.”

The Moose take on Cathedral tonight at the St. Cloud MAC Arena at 7:15 p.m. Section play is expected to start Thursday, Feb. 23 with a home game at 7 p.m. A full section preview can be found in next week’s Monticello Times.

