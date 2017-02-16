School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

The Monticello Board of Education held their school board meeting on Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Middle School Board Room. Board Members Present: Jill Bartlett, Melissa (Missy) Hanson, Jeff Hegle, Carol McNaughton, Robbie Smith, William (Bill) Spartz, Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent Board Members Absent: None Also present: District Administrators and community guests.

Location: School District Board Room Monticello Middle School

Date: Monday, January 23rd, 2017 Time: 6:00 p.m.

AGENDA:

1. Call to Order Board Chair Bill Spartz

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the Agenda

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Carol McNaughton motion carried. Approved 6-0

4. Citizens Comments None

5. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes Regular Meeting, January 9, 2017 B. Consideration of Bills, Payroll and Receipts C. Personnel Matters attached

General Fund $ 907,124.59

Total Bills $1,002,629.12

Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Missy Hanson motion carried. Approved 6-0

6. Presentation of Donations to the District Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following donations for board approval.

A. $2,600.00 from Peacemaker Minnesota to Monticello Middle School for students in need

B. 40 Waterman Ukuleles from Kala Brand Music Company to Pinewood Elementary School for use in music classes Total Donations $4,100 Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Missy Hanson motion carried. Approved 6-0

7. School Board Committee Assignments Bill Spartz, Board Chair presented Committee Assignments to board members. Questions or concerns with the assignments are to be address with Mr. Spartz.

8. Resolution Designating Bank Signers and Authorized EFT Personnel Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services presented two resolutions:

Resolution dealing with authorization of signatures

Approved by: Missy Hanson Seconded by: Robbie Smith motion carried. Approved 6-0

Resolution Designation to make electronic wire transfers

Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Missy Hanson motion carried. Approved 6-0

9. Scoreboard Presentation/Resolution Gary Revenig, Activities Director presented information on scoreboards for the district. The $541,000 cost of the scoreboards, video display, and cameras will be paid for with advertising revenue. Total revenue raised was $665,000 over the next eight years.

With new scoreboards, High school instructor Luke Fierben shared information for an opportunity to start a high school AV Club program.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 6-0

10. Pay Equity Report Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent presented the Pay Equity Report. A report that is required to file every three years with the Minnesota Management and Budget Department. Once the report has passed criteria and approved it is posted in the district office, sent to the local library, and sent to union representatives.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Carol McNaughton motion carried. Approved 6-0

11. 2017-18 School Year Calendar Proposals Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented three 2017-18 calendar options for board review. He will bring back the calendars at a future board meeting for board approval.

12. Adjourn 6:52 pm Approved by: Carol McNaughton Seconded by: Jill Bartlett

motion carried. Approved 6-0 Carol McNaughton Secretary/Clerk

Future School Board Meeting Dates Regular Meeting February 6, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting March 6, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting March 20, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting April 3, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting May 1, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting May 15, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting June 5, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

This material is only a summary; the full text is available for public inspection at the administrative offices of the School District. A copy of the proceedings, other than attachments to the minutes, is available without cost at the offices of the Monticello School District or on line at www.monticello.k12.mn.us.

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 16, 2017

651679