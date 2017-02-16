Sweeps week: Magic hoopers pick up a pair of M8 victories

The first two months of the Magic boys basketball season the theme seemed to be “one step up and two steps back.” Monti would show signs of progress and of making strides toward their potential before slipping back into a skid.

But the last two weeks have changed that.

The local hoopers have made progress, progress and more progress, as they head into the final stretch of the regular season, and began to prepare for the all-important postseason.

That trend continued this past week with Monti eking out a nail-biter against Chisago Lakes before taking care of business in a home contest with Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday. The Magic have now won four of their last five, with the only loss being a down-to-the-wire contest against Delano, one of the best teams in Class AAA.

After the win against Cambridge-Isanti, senior forward Carter Hangsleben said Monti is working on erasing the memories of the early going. Carter Hangsleben goes up for two during Monti’s 78-63 win against Cambridge-Isanti last week. Hangsleben scored 13 and was one of four Magic players to reach double-figures in the win. (Photo by Clay Sawatzke)

“Right now we’re working on making our comeback,” he said. “We started the year off rough but now we’ve got a couple of wins under our belt, a few in a row, now we’re just working on keeping that going.”

Hangsleben said there have been a number of factors that go into Monti’s improved play as of late, but that it starts with how everyone is meshing together.

“Our teamwork has definitely improved. We’ve kind of started trusting each other to make the right moves,” he said. “It’s kind of all just coming together.”

Tuesday night, Monti went on the road and beat Chisago Lakes, their state tournament opening round opponent from a year ago, 64-63. Monti led early before the Wildcats charged back late. The home team had two opportunities to win at the buzzer, but both missed, giving Monti the valuable conference win. Rezi Useh led Monti with 20 points in the game, on 9 for 14 shooting from the field. Todd added 13 points and Hangsleben scored 10 for the Magic.

Two nights later, Monti made easier work of the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets, winning 78-63.

Monti came out firing on all cylinders from the jump, racing out to a 12-2 lead just five minutes into the contest. Five different players scored the first five buckets of the game, with Hangsleben finishing inside, Matt Todd scoring two, Useh connecting on an and-1, Austin Puppe getting a bucket and Carson Sawatzke burying a three to punctuate the hot start.

Monti continued to roll through much of the first half, with a personal 6-0 run for Todd extending the lead all the way to 40-21 with 4:30 left in the half. Cambridge closed the half on a 10-5 run, but Monti still took a 45-31 lead into the intermission.

The Bluejackets spent much of the half in a matchup zone, which Monti dissected with ease.

“The first half we definitely moved the ball around, and we opened up the gaps in their zone,” said Hangsleben. “It just gave us easy baskets.”

Coach Jason Schmidt was also pleased with how well Monti moved the ball, something that had been a focal point coming into the game.

“We spent a lot of time talking about ‘move the ball, save the dribbles,’” said Schmidt. “When we played them last year, we dribbled too much. We really emphasized that at shoot-around today.”

The byproduct was good possessions and good looks nearly every trip down the court. In basketball games it is common to hear talk about defense setting up the offense, but on Thursday, Schmidt felt the offense was so good that the roles were reversed.

“I felt like our offense set up our defense tonight, because we took great shots and we allowed ourselves to get into a good defensive position,” he said.

That allowed Monti to successfully chase Cambridge’s premiere three-point shooter off the line for much of the night, making him work for everything he got.

The strong defense continued in the second half, even as the offense slowed for a bit. Monti scored just six points in the first six minutes of the half, but Cambridge was only able to take three points off the lead. When they cut it to 51-40, Monti dug deep and found a response. When Todd hit a pull-up with eight minutes left it capped an 11-2 run to give Monti a 62-42 lead with eight minutes to play. Monti didn’t look back.

Todd led the Magic with 22 points in the game, but balanced scoring was the real story. The Magic had a season-best four players in double figures with Useh scoring 18, Hangsleben adding 13 and Tommy Blackstone scoring 11 points. Sawatzke, Puppe and Blake Thompson each made two field goals in the contest as well for the Magic, who shot 53 percent as a team.

Schmidt said the balance is very encouraging.

“The last few games we’ve seen that,” he said, adding that Useh has done a good job picking his spots as a scorer and taking pressure off Todd. “We’re a better team when all that stuff happens.”

Outside of scoring, Todd paced Monti in several statistical categories once again on Thursday. He recorded a team-best six assists and five steals in the contest. He also tied for the team lead with six rebounds. Gabe Severson and Useh both pulled down six boards as well, with Useh recording four steals and three assists to go with his 18 points.

Monti has continued to build their depth throughout the season. Recently the Magic have been giving meaningful minutes to at least nine guys most nights, something that allows them to play the style of basketball they want to play.

“We can play with a lot more tempo and put pressure on people,” said Schmidt. “As we do that, we’re a tougher team to deal with.”

That depth also allowed them to be successful during a rugged stretch in the schedule, where they played eight games in just 16 days.

The win over Cambridge was the final contest in that busy stretch.

“For us to finish strong is huge,” said Schmidt.

Now Monti will turn its attention to finishing the regular season in the same fashion. The Magic are currently sitting in the fifth spot in Section 5AAA via QRF rankings, with an eye on the No. 4 spot, currently occupied by Willmar.

Monti is in the midst of an eight-day stretch without games. The Magic will return to the court Friday night, to take on St. Michael-Albertville on the road at 7:15 p.m. Monti’s next home game is Tuesday, Feb. 21 when they host Becker at 7:15 p.m. Following that, Monti has regular season tilts left at Buffalo and home with Rogers before closing the season with a home game against Big Lake on Thursday, March 2. Then, postseason.

“We’d love to play at home in the first round. So the four seed is what we want,” said Schmidt, after Thursday’s win. “I think we’re in a great position to do that. We’ve got things in front of us that if we take care of our business I really think that’s going to take care of itself.”

Contact Clay Sawatzke at [email protected]