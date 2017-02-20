Marlois Marie Weinand

Marlois Marie (Psyk) Weinand, age 74 of Monticello, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 1001 7th St. E., Monticello. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at the Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello. Further visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at St. Henry’s Cemetery in Monticello.

Marlois was born on August 16, 1942, to Joseph and Hilda (Kirscht) Pysk in Rogers, MN. She grew up near Albertville on the Psyk family farm and graduated from Monticello High School with Norbert in 1960. She married Nobert Weinand on September 9, 1967, in Albertville, MN, and was happily married for 49 years. She worked from 1961-1967 at Goodin Company in Minneapolis and then went on to serve for the past 37 years as the Monticello Township treasurer. Marlois also worked side by side with Norbert running the family farm for the past 49 years.

Marlois enjoyed sewing and quilting with parishioners of St. Henry Catholic Church and loved spending time with family and friends. Marlois also enjoyed baking and made the most amazing homemade bread/rolls that just melted in your mouth; they were referred to as “Grandma Rolls”, a phrase coined by her grandchildren who loved to eat them. Marlois exhibited her faith in many ways through service, such as teaching religion classes for years, sponsoring many children and providing quilts through many mission programs, along with volunteering at church and her adoration commitment for the past seven years.

Marlois loved every minute that she spent with family, especially her 10 grandchildren. Her grandchildren loved her mastery of storytelling (every character in every story had their own unique voice), playing games, and of course, baking cookies. They especially loved when Grandma would allow them to add an excessive amount of cookie sprinkles to every cookie, which of course was every time they made cookies. Marlois cherished and loved every minute of the over the 20 years that she spent with all of her grandchilren. Marlois will be remembered for her kindheartedness and compassionate nature by all that knew her.

Marlois is survived by her loving husband Nobert; son David (Aimee) of Roseville and their four children Miriam, Therese, John and James; son John (Melissa) of Waconia and their four children Lydia, Peter, Josephine and Andrew; son Michael (Rachelle) of Mora and their two sons Caleb and Noah; her siblings Marlene (Jerome) Kirtz of Adams, Bernard (Irene) Psyk of Delano, Gib Psyk of Albertville, Joseph (Sue) Psyk of St. Michael, and Bonnie Munson of Plainview.

She was preceded in death by her parents.