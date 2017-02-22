Monticello Rotary Club annual fish fry returns March 3

Freshly fried fish will be the tasty attraction when one of Monticello’s most popular community service events returns to Pinewood Elementary School Friday, March 3.

The Monticello Rotary Club is getting ready for its 39th annual fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at Loch Jewelers, Best Western, the Monticello Times, Monticello Rotarians or online at https://www.rotarytasteofthetown.com/fish-fry.html. It takes a lot of work to fry fish prior to the start of the Monticello Rotary Club’s annual fish fry. Jay Morrell, owner of JME Companies, dumps up two baskets of fish prior to the start of serving at last year’s event. (File Photo by Tim Hennagir)

Adult tickets are $10 per person and children under age 12 are $5.

Proceeds directly benefit community service projects and high school graduate scholarships.

The Monticello Rotary Fish Fry meal includes fried fish, potatoes, salad, coffee, milk and water and plenty of desserts.

The popular paddle raffle will feature numerous prizes, as well as newly painted raffle paddles.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit a large number of community service projects within Monticello.

For more club information, visit www.facebook.com/MonticelloRotary.

Compiled by Tim Hennagir – [email protected]