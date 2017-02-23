Gymnasts shine at section meet; Bican qualifies for state

Oh. So. Close.

The Magic gymnastics team missed a section championship and a state berth by a measly .55 points Saturday afternoon in Big Lake.

Monti, the same team that features exactly zero seniors and the same team that started the season with scores of 132 and 128, posted a season-best 141.325 points at the Section 7A Championship meet on Saturday, earning a third-place finish.

Becker won the section championship with 141.85 points, while Sartell was second with 141.525.

The Magic will have representation at the state meet, however. Sophomore Kennedy Bican, who had twice previously qualified for state on the beam, will make a return trip. This time she’ll be competing on the beam, on the bars and in the all-around, where she placed second with 36.325 points at the section meet. Myah Hedlund sticks the landing following her bars routine at the Section 7A Championship meet. The seventh-grader finished tied for fourth in the all-around, missing out on a state qualification after a tiebreaker. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

The sophomore star was one of just many strong Magic performers on Saturday, as Monti posted its best score in more than eight years on the season’s biggest stage.

Coach Brent Wuollet said it was a day to remember.

“I’m so proud of the way that they performed,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for them to do any better. And even if I did, I don’t think they could.”

Monti entered the meet knowing that their best scores were a couple of points behind Becker, Sartell and North Branch, the three powerhouse teams in the section this year. Big Lake, one of the best gymnastics programs in central Minnesota, was also on the cusp of contention coming in.

The Magic had been adding points to their highest score left and right in the weeks leading up to the meet, but Wuollet knew going in that at some point there were only going to be so many more points to get. Saturday, however, as the other top teams came in at, or just below, their potential high scores, Monti soared above and beyond their target, making the final outcome much closer than many would’ve expected.

Wuollet said the team benefited from not being the favorites, something that was even more emphasized when Monti started with below-average scores on the vault.

“The pressure wasn’t on us,” said Wuollet. “We weren’t supposed to be in contention.”

But to those paying attention at the meet, it quickly became apparent that may not be the case.

Monti bounced back from the below-average vault scores with a strong performance on bars. Bican led the way with an 8.8, earning her fourth place in the section and a berth at state. Seventh-grader Myah Hedlund scored an 8.75 to finish fifth in the section and Shae Anderson tied for eighth with an 8.65. Kamee Kitzman rounded out the scorers with an 8.075, giving Monti 34.275 points in the event.

That performance gave the girls some confidence, something Wuollet said they were able to build on.

“The girls just fed off of the excitement,” he said.

It translated to what was likely Monti’s single most impressive event performance of the season.

Coming into the meet, the most girls Monti had kept on the beam in a single meet this year was three. Saturday, in front of a packed gym, with music blaring and people milling about, all five gymnasts managed to keep their balance on the beam for the entirety of their routines.

Bican led the way, delivering a strong performance to score a 9.3 and a third-place finish in the section. Hedlund was once again not too far behind, posting an 8.95 of her own. Anderson scored an 8.8 and freshman Jada Flemming posted an 8.6. That gave Monti 35.65.

Monti’s coach said watching the Magic come through in an event where they’ve historically struggled was one of the highlights of the day.

“It’s something we’ve worked incredibly hard on,” said Wuollet. “To have it pay off in the biggest meet of the year was truly rewarding.”

Suddenly, through three rounds, the Magic were right back into contention. With floor, the highest scoring event, left for Monti, they found themselves ahead of North Branch and less than two points back of both Becker and Sartell.

Monti gave it everything on floor to make it as close as they could. The girls averaged higher than nine per person, totaling 36.25 in the event. Bican led the way once more with 9.2 points, while Anderson finished second on the team with 9.075, Flemming third with 9.025 and Hedlund rounding out the scoring with an 8.95.

In their final events, beam and bars respectively, Becker and Sartell were both able to do just enough to move back past the Magic and capture the top two spots in the section. Monti held off North Branch by .175 points for third place.

Wuollet said it was a finish that he would’ve never thought possible at the beginning of the season. Shae Anderson performs a handstand during her beam routine on Saturday. Anderson finished sixth in the all-around at the section meet.

“I figured we were at least a year away,” he said. “To be half a point away at this point, I never would’ve thought that.”

Wuollet added that Monti didn’t have the high-level skills to match the Beckers and Sartells of the section this year, but that they found a way around that.

“What we have going for us is what we do, we do it extremely well and we do it clean,” he said, adding that the judges rewarded them for that on Saturday.

Every girl, including Maddie Kramer and Kaitlyn Hellman, shined in one area or another on Saturday. But it was the trio of Bican, Hedlund and Anderson that really stood out for Monti.

Bican got three state nods, while Hedlund and Anderson just missed.

The seventh-grader finished fifth on the bars and in a tie for fourth-place in the all-around. The tie for fourth required a tiebreaker, which Hedlund lost, costing her an appearance at the state meet.

“It’s really unfortunate,” said Wuollet.

“I thought she had a fantastic day,” he said, adding that her posting an all-around score of 35.425 as a seventh-grader is “extremely impressive.”

The same went for Anderson, who finished .2 points behind Hedlund to come in sixth in the all-around.

“She had the best meet of her life,” said Wuollet. “She put everything together in each event.”

Two things stood out as the most encouraging for the Magic at the end of the day. One, how competitive they were in a section that Wuollet said is widely recognized as the most competitive in Class A. Two, how bright the future continues to be.

At the end of the meet, coaches from each school were called to the front of the gym to recognize their senior athletes. Wuollet didn’t even need to make an appearance. With no seniors, and just one junior in the varsity rotation this season, Monti figures to be a force in this section for years to come.

“That’s an outstanding feeling,” said Wuollet. “They’re just going to be that much better, and that much more hungry [after Saturday’s close call] next year.”

Bican heads to state

The state meet is a bit of old-hat to Bican, an experienced star as just a sophomore for the Magic. But this year will be a different bag.

Twice Bican has been to the state meet, as a seventh-grader and a ninth-grader, but both times she competed in just one event – the beam. This year, Bican will be going to compete in three separate categories, including the all-around, meaning she’ll get to compete in all four events.

It’s a major goal realized for Bican. Kennedy Bican has starred all season for the Magic and continued to do so at the Section 7A Championship meet. Bican finished second in the all-around and will represent Monticello in the all-around, on the beam and on the bars at the state meet.

“That was like my main goal this year,” she said, about qualifying in the all-around. “It’s really exciting.”

Last year, Bican competed at the section meet just days after returning to practice from a month-long injury absence. This year, she came in fully healthy and performing at a high level.

“It was a lot nicer,” she said, of the lead-in. “My week leading up to sections was a really good week, so I had a lot of confidence going in.”

Both Bican and her coach said Saturday wasn’t a perfect day for the sophomore, who finished a couple of tenths off her career-best all-around score, but it was a very good one.

“She was just solid and steady throughout,” said Wuollet.

The coach said Bican qualifying in the all-around, especially out of the loaded Section 7A, is a major accomplishment.

“She gets to compete in all four events, which is what we wanted and what she deserves, because she’s had a heck of a year,” he said.

Beam is clearly Bican’s strong suit, and it’s also something she continues to embrace. She realizes that’s a bit of a rarity.

“It isn’t a lot of peoples favorite,” she said. “I guess the difficulty intrigues me.”

Her ceiling in the event is as high as anyones. Last year’s winning score at the state meet was a 9.55. Bican posted a 9.3 at the section meet, and earlier this season posted a 9.7.

“She’s definitely capable of winning on beam,” said Wuollet. “That will be something we’re setting our sights on.”

Her bars qualification, meanwhile, was less expected.

“That was definitely a surprise,” said Bican. “Bars has always been my weakest event, so I never thought I’d be going to state on it.”

She said she was able to strengthen her routine this year though, with a lot of connections.

“I already had the skills but I was finally able to put them together this year,” she said.

The sophomore said one factor in pushing her to her best season yet was having some very talented teammates around her.

“It’s been really good for me,” she said. It’s really pushed me to compete the stuff I want to compete and to get the scores I want to get.”

The end result is another state meet for Bican, where she’ll get a chance to show off her entire skill set and not just her best trick.

“It’ll be a lot less stressful,” she said, of not having to focus on just one event. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Bican said she has some goals going in, but is largely focused on what she can control.

“I would love to place in the top-six in any event,” she said. “But my main goal is just to do my routines to the best of my ability.”

The Class A Individual and All-Around State Championship meet will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion. Class A is scheduled to begin competition at 11 a.m. Bican will perform floor exercise during the first rotation, vault during the third rotation, uneven bars in the fifth rotation and beam in the seventh rotation. Single session tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students.

Contact Clay Sawatzke at [email protected]