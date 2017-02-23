Lady hoopers pull away from Becker in key section showdown

A run in with the buzz saw that is the St. Michael-Albertvile girls basketball program notwithstanding, the Magic hoops team seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time of year.

Monti (7-16) went 1-1 with a key win over a section foe and a loss at the hands of the Knights during the last week, and has now won four of its last six games after starting the season 3-14.

One of the biggest wins in the bunch came last Tuesday night, when Monti toppled section foe Becker 61-48 at MHS.

The Magic led for the majority of the contest but the game remained in doubt as the Bulldogs closed the gap all the way to two with less than six minutes left. But it was there, with Becker on a 9-2 run, that Monti’s lone senior stepped up – on senior night, no less. Mai Banack scored six key points off the bench in Monti’s home win against Becker last week. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

Becker was bringing the ball up the court following a Magic miss, when Brooke Bechtold swooped in at half-court to take the ball away and head toward the hoop. She went in for a lay-up, drawing contact on the way to the rim. The senior guard finished through the contact and drew the whistle for a foul, giving her a momentum-changing and-one. Bechtold converted the free throw, giving the Magic a 43-38 lead from which they wouldn’t look back.

“That was huge,” said Coach Craig Geyen after the game. “I get chills just thinking about it. She stepped up and played the way she’s capable of playing and made the big play.”

The Bechtold play spurred a 21-10 run to close out a big win for the Magic, one that moved them to the No. 4 spot in the section standings and kept their chances of getting a home playoff game alive and well.

“That was a fun one,” said Geyen. “It’s good to get a section win and good to come out and play well.”

Defense was the story of the first half. Anna Olson got off to a hot start for Monti, pacing the Magic to a 13-7 lead, with just seven minutes gone by. But Mia Banack’s field goal, on a kick out from Olson, with 11 minutes left would prove to be the final Magic field goal of the first half.

Somehow, Monti still found a way to bring a lead into the half. The Magic went scoreless for an eight-minute stretch, but held Becker to just eight points of their own during that stretch. When Lauran Zwack hit two free throws to break the scoreless streak, Monti found itself tied at 15. More free throws – the second biggest story of the game – pushed Monti ahead by a 20-18 margin at the half.

The game featured a high number of fouls for both teams, and the Magic were the ones to best take advantage. Monti shot a season best 23 for 29 from the free throw line in the contest, just shy of an 80 percent clip.

“That was huge,” said Geyen.

Monti jumped all over Becker to start the second half, racing out to a 30-20 lead behind a hot start from Brooke Haag. Becker cut it to 31-27 before Bechtold hit a three-pointer that spurred a mini 7-2 run for the Magic, setting up the final 10 minutes.

Following Bechtold’s big steal and bucket with 5:30 left, Natalie Swanson and Haag helped put the Bulldogs away. Swanson scored several times inside, while Haag buried a triple and added a score around the rim in the final minutes.

The two of them joined Olson and Zwack in reaching double figures for the Magic. Haag finished with a team-high 14 points, while Zwack scored 13, eight of which came in a strong first half. Olson and Swanson both poured in 11, with Swanson adding 11 rebounds to achieve a double-double.

Bechtold and Banack each added six, to give Monticello one of its most balanced scoring attacks of the season.

Geyen said Monti becomes a lot tougher for opponents to defend when they have a multitude of options on offense. Natalie Swanson goes up for two during the second half of Monti’s win last Tuesday. Swanson recorded a double-double in the contest, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

“That makes it very difficult, when you can spread the scoring out,” he said. “It makes a big difference.”

Olson has carried Monti through stretches of this season, including a torrid stretch just the week prior, but teams are starting to key on her. It was evident Tuesday night when Becker sent nearly the whole team her direction when she touched the ball in the lane during the game. Several times, Olson was able to kick it out to an open teammate for a jump shot. Geyen said she handled the attention well.

“She was strong,” he said. “I thought she did a nice job.”

Bechtold said after the win that she’s really been impressed by the way the younger girls have taken to the varsity level during the year.

“I’m incredibly proud of how much they’ve grown. They’ve all just kept working,” she said. “It’s been really fun to see.”

Monti, which fell 64-16 to STMA on Thursday, has three games left this regular season. They were scheduled to play at Delano Tuesday before traveling to take on another section foe in St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday. A win in that contest would put Monti in the drivers seat for a home game in the first round of the section tournament.

Following that, Monti closes the regular season with a 7:30 p.m. game at Buffalo Friday night.

Geyen, who praised the energy of his bench several times on Tuesday night, said the team would love to open the section tournament at home, in front of the hometown crowd, but that they’re going to take the rest of the season day-by-day.

“We’re going to keep focusing on being our best, the rest will take care of itself,” he said.

Bechtold believes that if Monti plays its best, the Magic could make some noise down the stretch.

“We just keep getting better and better,” she said. “I think we’re really going to surprise some people.”

