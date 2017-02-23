Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 13D.04, notice is hereby given that a public hearing of the Monticello Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the following matter:

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

DATE: Tuesday, March 7th, 2017

HEARING LOCATION:

Mississippi Room,

Monticello Community Center

HEARING SUBJECT:

Consideration of request for Variance to front yard setback for an attached accessory use garage in an R-1 (Single Family Residential) District.

PROPERTY LOCATION: The East 42.00 feet of Lot 2, the West 33.00 feet of Lot 3 and the East 75.00 feet of Lot 7, all in Block 60 in the Townsite of Monticello, Wright County, Minnesota; 155010060020; 815 West River Street

APPLICANT:

Kim and Jeff ONeill

Angela Schumann,

Community Development Director

Oral testimony will be accepted on the above subjects, and all persons desiring to be heard on referenced subjects will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be taken at the Monticello City Hall, 505 Walnut Street, Suite 1, Monticello, MN 55362 until the date of the hearing. Questions may be directed to the City of Monticello at 763-295-2711.

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 23, 2017

651083