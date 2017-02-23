Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 13D.04, notice is hereby given that a public hearing of the Monticello Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the following matter:

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

DATE: Tuesday, March 7th, 2017

HEARING LOCATION:

Mississippi Room, Monticello Community Center

HEARING SUBJECT:

Consideration of a request for amendment to Conditional Use Permit for Pre-K 12 Educational Use in an R-1 (Single-Family Residence) District

PROPERTY LOCATION:

Lot 1, Block 1 Monticello Middle School Addition, PID 155239001010, 302 Washington Street

APPLICANT:

Wold Architects & Engineers

Angela Schumann

Community Development Director

Oral testimony will be accepted on the above subjects, and all persons desiring to be heard on referenced subjects will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be taken at the Monticello City Hall, 505 Walnut Street, Suite 1, Monticello, MN 55362 until the date of the hearing. Questions may be directed to the City of Monticello at 763-295-2711.

Note: Recommendations of the Planning Commission will be subject to the approval or denial of the City Council.

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 23, 2017

654415