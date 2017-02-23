Notice of Public Hearings – WRIGHT COUNTY

MONTICELLO ORDERLY ANNEXATION BOARD

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ORDAIN AND TO ADOPT

THE REORGANIZED AND RESTATED WRIGHT COUNTY ORDINANCES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Monticello Orderly Annexation Board, during its regular meeting on March 8, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., will hold a public hearing to consider ordaining and adopting the reorganized and restated Wright County Ordinance. This consideration and discussion will take place at the Monticello Township Hall, Monticello Township, Wright County, Minnesota.

The Monticello Orderly Annexation Board, will be reviewing and discussing the proposed adoption of a reorganization and restatement of the Wright County Ordinances. This new proposed reorganization will renumber and catalog all of Wright Countys Ordinance enforced by the Monticello Orderly Annexation Board into one binder and catalog. The Chapters of the Wright County Ordinances proposed to be adopted by the Monticello Orderly Annexation Board are 154 and 155, excluding 155.108 (B)(1) solar energy farms 100 kilowatts (AC) and more, and subsequent language regarding solar energy farms. The Monticello Orderly Annexation Board during this hearing may make amendments to the chapters prior to adoption.

Possible Amendments to be discussed include:

1. 155.108 (B)(2) Solar Energy Systems – 100 kilowatts (AC) and less, including subsequent language regarding solar energy systems.

2. 155.098 Essential Services – Require a setback requirement from roads for essential services not located within Public Road Right of Ways and exempt County and Township structures and facilities from Conditional Use Permitting.

3. 155.088 (B) (1) Livestock and Animals – Determine if poultry on under 4 acres will be allowed.

4. 155.103 Rules and Definitions of Home Extended Business – To allow limited outdoor storage.

5. 155 All Zoning Districts – Allow buildings that house livestock to be the same setback requirement from roads as all other buildings.

The proposed ordinance can be reviewed in person in the Office of the Wright Planning and Zoning or online at http://www.amlegal.com/codes/client/wright-county_mn/

Written comments must be submitted to Sean Riley, Wright County Zoning Administrator at 10 2nd Street N.W., Rm 140, Buffalo, MN 55313.

Sean Riley

Zoning Administrator

Wright County

Interpretive Services for the hearing impaired will be provided upon request.

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 23, 2017

656605