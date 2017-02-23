Ordell Robert Pederson Jr., 50, of Dilworth, MN, died Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Fargo.

Ordell was born August 16, 1966, in Bemidji, MN, to Ordell and Myrna (Pederson) Pederson. He grew up in northern Minnesota and attended high school in Lyman, Wyoming, graduating in 1985. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served until being honorably discharged in 1989. After his service, he returned to Wyoming where he obtained training as an auto mechanic. After moving back to Minnesota, he worked in various jobs in the food industry and then worked for Shotwell’s in Fargo in the greenhouse, landscaping and delivery sales. He also worked in production and the warehouse at Cardinal I.G., and most recently for Dakota Paper where he started in the warehouse before obtaining his CDL license. Then he drove a sales and delivery route for many years.

Ordell enjoyed going to auctions and having rummage sales out of his garage. He loved gardening and canning, collecting family heirloom recipes from his mother and his grandmother, Mabel, and he even developed his own salsa recipe. He also enjoyed movies and gaming over the internet, especially Dungeons and Dragons and Star Wars, along with singing for decades in the Church Choir.

Ordell (Dell to family) has always been a big kid with a big, huge heart, very solid and patient, and great with kids. Hard working and capable, he did whatever was asked. Oh, he was a bit stubborn too, but he had a playful sense of humor, so there was lots of gentle teasing over the years-to pay us all back-and lots of singing. Ordell battled cancer for three years but never let it stop him from living his life to the fullest.

He is survived by his mother, Myrna; his sister, Cheryl Pederson, of Fargo; his brother, Daniel (Susan) Pederson, of Glyndon, and his sister, Jinann (Allen) Stebe, of Mayville, ND, and two nephews and a niece and their families. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father.

Memorials may be made to the choir fund and the stained -glass window fund at Faith Journey Lutheran Church in West Fargo.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 2:00 P.M., at Faith + Journey Lutheran Church, 127 2nd Ave. E., West Fargo, ND. Friends and family may gather from 1-2 P.M. at the church. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fargo.