Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO

WRIGHT COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 661A

A SUMMARY ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 8 – CHAPTER 3 – TREES AND SHRUBS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on February 13, 2017 Ordinance No. 661 was adopted by the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota. Due to the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 661, the following Summary Ordinance No. 661A has been prepared for publication as authorized by state law.

The ordinance adopted by the Council amends Title 8, Chapter 3 of the Monticello Zoning Code. The general purpose of the ordinance amendments are to clarify various chapters and sections with changes to the following:

8-3-2: Prohibited Trees

8-3-4: Regulations for Planting in Public Places

8-3-6: Shade Tree Disease and Insect Control

8.4: Definitions

A printed copy of the whole ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours. The complete ordinance will be posted on the Citys website following publication.

APPROVED FOR PUBLICATION by the City Council of Monticello, Minnesota, this 13th day of February, 2017.

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Jeff ONeill,

City Administrator

VOTING IN FAVOR: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf

VOTING IN OPPOSITION: None.

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 23, 2017

655235