Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 660

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING AND ADOPTING THE 2017 OFFICIAL ZONING MAP FOR THE CITY OF MONTICELLO

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO HEREBY ORDAINS:

Section 1. The zoning map amendments attached hereto and incorporated herein as

Exhibit A arc adopted as the Official Zoning Map under Title 10, Section 3.1 of the Zoning Ordinance for the City of Monticello.

Section 2. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage and publication. Revisions will be made online after adoption by Council. Copies of the complete Zoning Ordinance are available online and at Monticello City Hall upon request.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED FOR PUBLICATION BY the Monticello City Council this 13th day of February, 2017.

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jeff ONeill, City Administrator

VOTING IN FAVOR: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf VOTING IN OPPOSITION: None

ORDINANCE NO. 660

EXHIBIT A Following are the approved amendments to the Official Zoning Map

Ordinance No. 644 – Rezoning the Monticello Middle School plat from A-O To R-1

Ordinance No. 645 – Rezoning the Pinewood Elementary parcels from A-O to R-l

Ordinance No. 649 – Rezoning the Monticello High School to Planned Unit Development

Ordinance No. 650 – Rezoning the Mills Fleet Farm plat from B-4 to Planned Unit Development

Ordinance No. 651 – Rezoning from B-2 to Planned Unit Development for Lot 1, Block 2, Oakwood Industrial Park (Red Rooster)

Ordinance No. 655 – Rezoning to from B-4 to B-3 for Camping World

Ordinance No. 656 – Rezoning from B-4 to B-3 for Lot 1, Block 1, 90th Street Addition (Moon Motors)

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 23, 2017

655224