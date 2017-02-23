Townships – MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP

Annual Meeting and Election of Officers

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Monticello Township, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 8:15 p.m. at the Monticello Township Hall at 8550 Edmonson Avenue NE, Monticello, Minnesota. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017; KRWC radio would carry any notices in this regard.

Voters to elect:

One (1) Supervisor – 3 year term.

One (1) Supervisor – 3 year term.

One (1) Treasurer – 2 year term.

The Board of Supervisors will meet as a Board of Canvass immediately following the Annual Meeting on March 14th, 2017 to canvas the returns and clarify the results of the election.

Nancy Kopff

Clerk

Published in the

Monticello Times

February 23, March 2, 2017

655760