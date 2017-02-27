Arthur Richard Jensen, 90, of Moorhead, MN, died Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Eventide Senior Living.

Born January 28, 1927 in Cooperstown, ND, Art was the fourth child of Jens and Anna Jensen of Luverne. He grew up on the family farm, attending school in the Luverne area. On June 17, 1949, Art married Dorothy Aline Dowling of Hope, ND. They raised their children while residing in the Minnesota cities of Moorhead, Wayzata, Monticello, Winthrop, and Park Rapids.

Always good at fixing mechanical things, Art made a career of being an auto-body mechanic (a “body man.”) Refurbishing antique tractors was a favorite hobby and pastime. Just recently, at 90 years old, Art remembered the year, make, model, and color of every car, truck, and tractor he ever owned.

Art is survived by his four children: Steven Arthur (Sue Gronemeyer) of Port St. Joe, FL; Randy Ray of Springfield, TN; Cindy Sue Kendall (Keith) of Negaunee, MI; and Scott Eugene (Lynn) of Clarksville, TN; his 9 grandchildren, their spouses, his 12 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Preceding Art in death was his wife of 52 years, Dorothy; his parents, Jens and Anna; two sisters, Marie Stewart and Ella Harbeke; a brother, Harold; numerous brothers- & sisters-in-law, aunts, and uncles.

Arrangements for a memorial service and interment during the summer months remain pending with Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead.