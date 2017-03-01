Monticello Rotarians getting ready for 40th annual fish fry

Freshly fried fish will be the tasty attraction when one of Monticello’s most popular community service events returns to Pinewood Elementary School this Friday, March 3.

The Monticello Rotary Club is getting ready for its 40th annual fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at Loch Jewelers, Best Western, the Monticello Times, Monticello Rotarians or online at https://www.rotarytasteofthetown.com/fish-fry.html.

Adult tickets are $10 per person and children under age 12 are $5.

Proceeds directly benefit community service projects and high school graduate scholarships.

The Monticello Rotary Fish Fry meal includes fried fish, potatoes, salad, coffee, milk and water and plenty of desserts.

The popular paddle raffle will feature numerous prizes, as well as newly painted raffle paddles.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit a large number of community service projects within Monticello.

“The fish fry really helps fund District 882 scholarships, said current Monticello Rotary Club President Jim Johnson. “It also supports the initiatives of our Rotary club throughout the year. This and Taste of the Towns are our two big fundraisers.”

Youth exchange programs also receive support from the fish fry coffers, Johnson said, adding the Monticello Rotary Club often receives matching district grants once local funding has been secured.

“The dollars raised [at the fish fry] also support our Interact Club,” Johnson said. “Those students are learning about the importance of community and giving back, and the idea of ‘Service Above Self’ that’s so much a part of Rotary mission. The dollars from this event come back into our community and make it a better place.”

For more club information, visit www.facebook.com/MonticelloRotary. See next week’s Monticello Times for fish fry photos, an event recap and a look back at four decades of community fundraising and fellowship.

Compiled by Tim Hennagir – [email protected]