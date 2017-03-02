State Bound: MAML tames Wildcats, 3-1

The Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake boys hockey team is headed to the state tournament.

The Moose earned the first trip in program history Thursday night, on the strength of their stars and the physicalness of the whole lineup. MAML stifled Chisago Lakes for the majority of the contest, allowing just six shots on goal in each of the first two periods. On the other end of the ice, the Moose’s dominant top line wasn’t about to be denied in the biggest game in program history. Nick Zwack scored twice, both on pretty helpers from Ben Ward and Honza Stibingr added a blue-line blast to put MAML up 3-1 through two periods.

The Moose continued to limit Chisago’s chances in the third, and Tyler Klatt was there to shut the door on the couple they did get.

