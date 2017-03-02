Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

Public Notice of Request for Proposal

Group Insurance Coverage

Monticello

Public Schools

302 Washington Street

Monticello, MN 55362

Independent School District 882 Monticello (District) requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning October 1, 2017. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 3:00 pm central time on March 28, 2017 by Tina Burkholder at the District Office, 302 Washington Street, Monticello, MN 55362. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Tina Burkholder at [email protected] , and will be sent electronically at no charge. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. The District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.

Published in the

Monticello Times

March 2, 2017

658529