Moose roll in front of record-setting home crowd

Fans packed the stands, the top rail, and the glass, when MAML took on Princeton in the Section 5A semifinal round last Saturday night. The Moose won 6-1, advancing to the Section 5A Championship game. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

Sometimes, the No. 1 seed is merely a number, or a symbol with hardly any meaning, It determines your place in the bracket, but little more.

Other times, it is a show of strength, of dominance – a statement to all comers that this bracket runs through the top dog.

Through two games of the Section 5A Tournament, it has certainly been the latter for the Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake Moose.

The top-seeded Moose rolled past an over-matched Moose Lake squad on Thursday night, before putting together a dominant display in front of a packed Moose Sherritt Ice Arena on Saturday, where they dismantled the rival Princeton Tigers, 6-1. For their work, they themselves are rewarded with a second consecutive trip to the Section 5A Championship, where they fell 3-1 against Princeton last season – finishing one game shy of the first state berth in program history.

Saturday night MAML rewarded a crowd that was announced as the largest in Moose Sherritt history with energy from the jump, more scoring opportunities than a person could count on ten fingers, and plenty of goals to put the game out of reach by the opening minutes of the third period.

“The kids played unbelievable,” said Coach Eric Nelson. “They kind of controlled the puck movement and the play and it was fun to watch.”

There was some tension headed into this semifinal match, simply due to the struggles MAML has had against Princeton recently. The Tigers swept the Moose last year, including the section championship game, and won the first match-up this year. MAML finally got the better of them in Princeton later this season, squeaking out a 1-0 win. Nelson said he felt that victory got the monkey off their backs a little bit, and allowed them to play a little looser. There was still the concern, however, coming in that MAML struggles to score against the Tigers.

It didn’t take long Saturday for that worry to be erased.

Just more than two minutes into the game, junior captain Ben Ward took the puck down by the goal line and searched for options. He saw two Moose players uncovered in the slot, and slid a perfect pass to winger Troy Dahlheimer. The sophomore knew just what to do with it – he rifled the puck past the goaltender and into the back of the net, sending the crowd into an early frenzy. Sophomore Troy Dahlheimer carries the puck into the zone Thursday night with Nick Zwack trailing. Dahlheimer recorded a hat trick in the victory.

The Moose said afterward that they knew, both with everything on the line and the giant crowd in attendance, that a fast start was key.

“We needed to get that first goal,” said Dahlheimer, who was one of the brightest stars on Saturday. “It felt good.”

Nelson said the early goal was “huge – especially against that team.”

And junior netminder Tyler Klatt, playing in the biggest game of his life to date, said it was great to see from his end too.

“It gives you a lot of confidence,” he said. “Seeing the guys score [early] is just amazing.”

The goal wound up being the only goal of the first period, despite a couple of other Grade A chances for the Moose.

Coming back out for the second, the Moose looked to continue the momentum they carried over from the first. It took them just 34 seconds to do so. The top line, which accounted for all five even strength goals, struck again. Dahlheimer carried the puck into the offensive zone, before leaving it back for Nick Zwack. Zwack pushed the puck back up to Dahlheimer, setting up a 2-on-1 with Ward. The sophomore sent a saucer pass to his junior center, deflecting off the stick of the defenseman but still getting to Ward, who was able to deflect it past the netminder and in for a 2-0 Moose lead.

Once again, the early goal would wind up being the only score of the period. Both teams had other chances, including several good looks for the Moose on the power play. However the best chance of the period came when the Tigers penalty ended in the final minute of the period and Lake Glaser came out of the box and found himself behind everyone. Princeton pushed the puck to him, setting up a 1-0 break with less than a minute left in the period. Glaser went for a deke before trying to push the puck past Klatt, but the junior goaltender was having none of it. Klatt stayed strong out front and pushed the shot to the side, preserving MAML’s 2-0 lead through two periods.

“That could’ve been a difference in the game right there,” said Nelson. “That was absolutely huge for the mindset going out of that period.”

The third period was all Moose.

MAML got the puck to the net early in the period, and ended up getting rewarded for it. Just 30 seconds into the stanza, Princeton’s goalie wasn’t able to cleanly handle a shot on net, resulting in a loose puck in the crease. Dahlheimer made him pay. The winger was right there to pounce on it, shoving it in the back of the net for a 3-0 lead, and his second goal of the game. Junior Jack Saunders plays the puck inside of the blue line Saturday night.

Merely 32 seconds later, the rout was on. With MAML on the power play, Zwack was able to tee up a shot from the left point and the Tigers goaltender never had a chance. Zwack’s blast beat him high, and the senior gave an emotional fist pump and jump into the glass to celebrate a 4-0 lead and a section championship berth being all but locked up.

Zwack said after that he was proud of the team game the Moose played, from start to finish.

“For us it was making sure we kept the intensity up from the start of the game,” said Zwack. “Even when we got up a few goals, we kept it going and pounded in a few more.”

Princeton would cut the lead to 4-1 with less than 11 minutes to play, but it stayed at three for a total of 14 seconds. That was when Dahlheimer punched his third goal of the game into the back of the net – a goal that was initially signaled by the goal judge but not recognized by the referees until a delayed whistle and a long conversation. The conclusion was good goal – giving Dahlheimer his first career hat trick.

Nelson called the sophomore’s performance “huge” on Saturday night.

“It kind of goes to show you, he’s got the ability to raise his level of play when the chips are down, which is fun to see,” said Nelson, who added that Dahlheimer has a couple of great line-mates to play with as well.

For the night, the trio of Dahlheimer, Ward and Zwack scored all six goals (with the final goal going to Ward in the last three minutes), and recorded seven assists.

“They’re special,” said Nelson. “It’s fun to watch them when they’re on. And they were on.”

Dahlheimer said that stepping onto the varsity and playing with Ward and Zwack has been a treat.

“It’s an honor, because these guys know how to play hockey,” he said. “Our line has great chemistry. We pass, we score, we do everything. It’s just a great experience playing with these guys.”

Several other parts of MAML’s game stood out Saturday night as well. Klatt was sturdy between the pipes all night, stopping 23 of 24 Tigers shots.

“He did a perfect job,” said Zwack. “For him to stay in the action like that and make saves when we needed him to make saves, that’s big.”

MAML also continued to play strong defense in front of him, led by the top pair of Charlie Voller and Jack Saunders. Saunders, who was filling in on the top pair for Honza Stibingr who missed his second consecutive game to injury, played very well.

“He’s been right there all year,” said Nelson. “He did a great job.”

Saunders and Keith Holme both added assists in the game for the Moose. MAML was also outstanding on special teams. The power play went 1 for 2, while the penalty kill shut down all five Tigers power plays.

The Moose weren’t perfect in the contest. The home team spent 16 minutes in the box, and had some turnovers in their defensive zone that could’ve came back to bite them. But they were still dominant. The fore-check hardly let the Tigers breathe, let alone escape their own zone on numerous occasions, and the Moose seemed to find more and more energy from the amped-up crowd that filled the bleachers, the top rail, and every inch of glass around the arena.

The players and coach both said after the game that seeing the arena that full was a special feeling.

“It’s huge to know everybody is here to support us and we got the fans behind us,” said Zwack.

Nelson, who stated that he hopes the fans follow MAML to Elk River on Thursday night, echoed that sentiment.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” he said. “The support we’ve been getting, the fan support, the boys have to relish it, and have to enjoy it. To see people stacked three, four deep, even by the glass, I’m not sure we’ve ever had that here.”

Moose rout Moose Lake

MAML scored three in the first, four in the second and three in the third, while allowing a total of six shots on net in a 10-0 rout of Moose Lake Area in section quarterfinal action last Thursday. Zwack and Casey Chiodo both recorded hat tricks in the game, with Zwack scoring a team-high four goals and Chiodo adding three. Nick Foldesi, Ben Ward and Ben Ingersoll added goals for the Moose in the contest as well. Ward finished with five assists and six points on the night, while Dahlheimer and Voller each added two assists.

Section 5A Championship

The Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake Moose will travel to Elk River this Thursday night to take on the Chisago Lakes Wildcats for the right to represent Section 5A at the Class A Boys Hockey State Tournament. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Elk River Arena. For a full championship preview, click here.

