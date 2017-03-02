Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 13D.04, notice is hereby given that a public hearing of the Monticello City Council is scheduled to consider the following matter:

DATE: Monday, March 13, 2017

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

HEARING LOCATION:

Mississippi Room, Monticello Community Center

HEARING SUBJECT:

1) Vacation of 120th Street Right of Way remnant parcels, pursuant to M.S. 412.851 and M.S. 462.358, and described as:

Parcels 4 and 4A of Wright County Right of Way Plat No. 66 where parcel 4 encompasses 310 square feet and parcel 4A encompasses 1,547 square feet.

Oral testimony will be accepted on the above subjects, and all persons desiring to be heard on referenced subjects will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be taken at the Monticello City Hall, 505 Walnut Street, Suite 1, Monticello, MN 55362 until the date of the hearing. Questions may be directed to the City of Monticello at 763.295.2711.

