Podium worthy performance: Bican finishes fifth on beam at Class A State Meet

For Kennedy Bican, there was no better place to end her sophomore gymnastics season than where she found herself standing Saturday afternoon – on the podium at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

Bican, a star all year for Monti, put a magical finishing touch on the season this weekend, finishing fifth in Class A on the beam, while turning in a strong all-around performance at the state meet to go with it.

“I was extremely happy with the way things went,” said Bican, on Monday. “I just wanted to go out and have a good meet.” Kennedy Bican soared on the beam at the Class A State Meet last weekend, finishing fifth overall with a score of 9.4. (Photo by Clay Sawatzke)

The sophomore did that, posting the second-best all-around score of her career (36.5) to finish 17th in Class A in her first state all-around appearance. Her day was highlighted by her beam performance, as the Magic gymnast dazzled her way to a 9.4, one of her better scores of the year, and good for a fifth-place finish in Class A and her first-ever trip to the state podium. Senior Kasey Lenarz of Mahtomedi won the state championship in beam with an average score of 9.55. Bican’s 9.4 put her in a tie for fifth, but she won the tiebreaker which factors in all scores and not just the middle two.

Her coach, Brent Wuollet, said he thought the entire day went really well for Bican. He said she seemed to benefit from competing in the all-around and not just waiting around for one event like she has in her previous two trips to state.

“She had an opportunity to get her nerves out,” said Wuollet. “I think that really helped her.”

Beam was her fourth and final routine of the day, and she looked more than settled in by the time she got there.

“I could tell right away she wasn’t as nervous as she’s been in the past,” said Wuollet. “She was just solid.”

The coach said that at that level and on that stage, it’s all about being able to handle the pressure. And Bican is a pro when it comes to that.

“She’s such a focused person,” said Wuollet. “It’s really fun to watch her work.”

Bican’s beam routine starts with a bang. She has a back tuck in the opening moments. She stuck it on Saturday and said it was smooth sailing from there.

“My confidence goes up,” she said. “I think it’s really nice to get it done with right away.”

Bican also said it was “amazing” to make it on to the podium.

“Once I heard my name, I was extremely happy,” she said.

The junior started her day on the floor, where she scored a solid 9.175. She followed that up with a 9.15 on vault, before scoring an 8.775 on bars. Wuollet said that her bars routine and her success with it is a microcosm of her as a gymnast and athlete.

“She knew bars was a weakness and she put major work in on improving it,” said Wuollet.

As a result, not only did bars help her qualify for state in the all-around, but she reached state in the individual event of bars as well.

“It paid off,” said Wuollet.

Numerous Magic teammates traveled down to the state meet to watch Bican compete against the best of the best, and Wuollet said it was a great experience for all.

“You can’t put a value on that,” he said, of having the girls be able to watch their teammate on that stage.

“When you know somebody who’s there, it makes that connection and it draws them in. Talking to them after – they were extremely motivated,” said Wuollet, adding a number of them wanted to get right back into the gym and work.

The entire experience was special for Bican as well, who got to spend the day competing alongside her fellow section mates, forging a bond with them, while watching in awe as the state’s best put on a several hour show at the pavilion.

“It’s crazy to see how many great gymnasts there are in the state,” she said. “And it’s even crazier to be a part of them.”

