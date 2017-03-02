Robert Lee Tischbirek, age 69, of Big Lake, passed away on February 28, 2017, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center of St. Cloud.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 4, 2017, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, 440 Lake Street North, Big Lake. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. Mike Kellogg officiating. Interment will be at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello.

He was born on October 16, 1947, in St. Cloud to Raymond and Delores (Woolhouse) Tischbirek. He attended and graduated from Big Lake High School in 1965. He enlisted in the US Air Force, and worked as a machine set up person for most of his life. Bob was united in marriage to Shirley Ann on June 15, 1974. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and horseshoes, but his greatest joy was being with his family.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann in 2002.

He is survived by children, Terry (Ruth) Carlson of Big Lake, Michael (Angela) Carlson of Big Lake, Christopher Tischbirek of Andover, Alisa (Duane) Taatjes of Spicer; five grandchildren, Wyatte Tischbirek, Carter and Isaac Taatjes, Erick and Ethan Carlson; brothers, Eddie of Big Lake, David (Shelly) of Maple Grove, Mark of Big Lake; sisters, Jean (Lou) Baas of Paynesville, Marie “Mitzi” Tischbirek of Paynesville; and special friend, Char.

