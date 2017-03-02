Swim and dive team finishes second at sections, sends six to state

Sam Dressler, Logan Cordell, Dylan Remsik, Jack Whinnery, Cade Boraas and Jack Sampson all qualified to represent Monticello at the Class A State Meet this weekend. Nelson Krause, Alex Topp, Luis Barrientos and Tyler Sampson will join the Magic contingent as alternates. (Photo by Clay Sawatzke)

While the win/loss record for the Magic swimming and diving team may not have been what they’ve grown accustomed to this season, there was never any denying the talent the Magic had at the top of the lineup.

A team that was already a little low on depth, battled injuries and health issues throughout the year, leading to more regular season losses than Monti has had in a single season since Dirk Westveer became coach.

But none of that mattered this weekend. At the Section 3A Swimming and Diving Championships, held in Hutchinson, individuals got a chance to show off. And the Magic sure took advantage.

Monti’s individuals swam well up and down the lineup, led by state qualifications for four swimmers (in a total of five different events) and two divers. The Magic racked up 348 points at the section meet, where high finishes matter more than depth, finishing second only to Sauk Rapids-Rice (410 points). It marks the 20th consecutive section meet that the Magic have finished either first or second.

Sam Dressler, Logan Cordell, Dylan Remsik, Jack Whinnery, Jack Sampson and Cade Boraas all qualified to represent the Magic at the Class A State Meet this weekend.

Westveer said he was pleased with Monti’s performance at the two-day meet.

“These guys worked hard, they deserve it,” he said. “It’s how things are supposed to work out.”

Going into the meet, Westveer thought Monti might have a chance to chase down the section championship for a second straight year. But Westveer said Monti did everything they could, and Sauk-Rapids just swam too well to catch. Monti was seeded to come in 75 points behind them after prelims, and two points in front of Hutch. The Magic swam well enough at finals to finish 77 points ahead of Hutchinson, but were only able to make up 12 points on the speedy Storm.

“It’s no shame to not win, because you can’t control what the other team does. You can’t play defense in swimming,” said Westveer. “You can just try to swim well, and we did.”

The two biggest bright spots for the Magic in the meet were Dressler and the divers.

For the divers, it is getting to be old hat. With John Sampson (the Section 3A Diving Coach of the Year) in charge, the Magic have become one of the strongest and deepest diving programs around.

Westveer called Sampson “a phenomenal coach.”

At the section meet, Monti placed four divers in the top-eight, including two in the top-four to earn state qualifications. Jack Sampson finished second with a score of 392.9 and Cade Boraas came in third in the section with 381.8 points. Luis Barrientos, a star for the Magic on the board all year, just missed a spot at state, finishing fifth with 345.6 points. The junior missed a state berth by 17 points. Rounding out Monti’s top-eight finishers was seventh-grader Dakotah Parker, who came in eighth with 263.1 points. Westveer said he is Monti’s first seventh-grader to reach the podium since Paul Fair.

“You just can’t say enough about how well these guys are diving,” said Westveer.

Sampson and Boraas both said that having the depth the program has is extremely valuable.

“If somebody beats you in practice, you want to go beat them,” said Sampson. “So it pushes you to try harder.”

Both divers said they are all also able to learn new techniques and improvements from watching each other in practice and in meets.

“They push you to strive for [more],” said Boraas.

The two juniors are ready to represent the Magic at the state meet. It will be the second appearance for Boraas, who finished ninth last year, and first for Sampson.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Sampson. “It’s always good to see your hard work pay off.”

In the shallower pool, Dressler led the way as a handful of Magic swimmers starred on championship Saturday.

The senior, who has been Monti’s most consistent and impressive swimmer all year, took home championship honors in both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle events. Dressler cruised to victory in the 200 free, turning in a time of 1:45.96, more than 3.5 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. He’ll enter state as the fourth seed in the event. The 100 free, as it tends to be, was a bit tighter. But Dressler, the top seed, still took care of business as he touched the wall in 48.44 seconds to hold off his teammate Cordell who charged from the outside to finish second with a time of 49.15.

Both swims were personal best times for Dressler, who was awarded the Section 3A Swimmer of the Year at the meet, becoming Monti’s first winner since Fair.

“Sam is a great swimmer,” said Westveer. “Sam is one of those kids that does everything you ask him to. Whether it’s in the weight room, or the pool. He’s got a great attitude.”

The senior also helped pace both Monti freestyle relays to state qualifications. Monti which has long been strong in relay events, earned its third consecutive section championship in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Dressler and Cordell, three-year members of the relay team, were joined by Whinnery and Remsik as Monti crushed the field with a time of 3:19.07. The Magic finished 3.25 seconds ahead of second-place Dassel-Cokato. They also earned the seventh seed at the state meet.

“It takes a lot of work to get the relay starts down,” said Dressler. “When we go into those big meets it’s really exciting to see how fast all four of us can go together.”

Just a few events earlier, the exact same foursome moved up from a seed of third to finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, earning another state berth.

This time the group (swimming in the order of Whinnery, Remsik, Cordell and Dressler) touched the wall with a time of 1:31.25. That put them just .39 seconds behind Montevideo-Marshall, and a second ahead of Sauk Rapids for third.

The rest of the individuals in the relay lineup starred on their own as well.

Cordell, as he’s prone to do, provided perhaps the most exciting moment of the meet when he qualified via state cut time in the 50 free, despite not making the championship heat.

“I’ve only had one other guy do that,” said Westveer, laughing. “And it was him.”

Indeed, two years ago Cordell did the same thing in the 200-yard freestyle.

The junior, who has battled an injury all season and was moved to shorter distances just before the section meet, said he simply didn’t have a good swim in the preliminary round.

“I just psyched myself up for Saturday,” he said. “Just gotta stay positive and just keep thinking that you’re going to make it. You just gotta tough through it.”

Cordell turned in the second best time on Saturday, coming in .4 seconds under the state cut – a pretty wide margin in a bang-bang race.

“It’s a phenomenal feat. You just don’t see that,” said Westveer. “And he did it in style.”

He made a similar move in the 200, where he came from seventh place after prelims to put pressure on Dressler in the finals and earn his second individual state berth with the second place finish.

Whinnery, a sophomore, earned two individual qualifications as well, both via the qualifying time. Whinnery finished third in the 200 yard freestyle, clocking a time of 1:49.55 to make the state cut by .43 seconds. In the 100-yard fly, Whinnery finished fifth and still made the state cut time by .08 seconds.

Remsik finished third in that event, earning a state qualification with a time of 54.72 seconds, more than half a second under the necessary time of 55.35.

“That’s a very quick event,” said Westveer. “We’ve got five guys in our section and I think all five will place in the top-16 [at state].”

It should come as no surprise that Monti is sending swimmers to state in the freestyle and fly events. The Magic have been loaded in those areas for a number of years now.

“I don’t know why it is, we somehow end up with 200 freestylers and flyers and free relayers,” said Westveer. “Here we are again, that’s where our strength’s coming from.”

Outside of the state qualifiers, Westveer saw a number of other performances he was very happy with. The Magic had eight swimmers competing at sections for the first time, and Westveer said each of them posted personal bests.

One example was in the 500 freestyle. Monti was led by a strong performance from Tyler Sampson, who finished fifth with a time of 5:26.23 despite battling illness. But one of the big stories to Westveer was seventh-grader Cade Hanson. He had qualified to represent Monti in the event via a swim-off where he posted a time of 6:30. This weekend he turned in a 6:07 to win his heat.

“Those are the things that are super fun,” said Westveer. “Our young guys really turned it on and showed something.”

Guys like Alex Topp, Sawyer McCalla (seventh in 200 IM), Joe Larch and Nelson Krause all had strong meets for Monti as well. In fact, the foursome teamed up for a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, moving up a spot from their seed coming in.

All in all, it was just another big performance at a big meet for a Magic team that has made common the practice of doing just that.

“They just put the effort in,” said Westveer. “You see them at practice here, you need to keep a rein on them because they’re always screwing around or something. But boy do they focus when it’s time.”

The Class A State Championship Meet will be held Thursday through Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Class A Diving Preliminaries are scheduled for Noon Thursday. Swimming prelims will begin at noon Friday, and the Class A Boys Swimming & Diving Finals will be held at Noon on Saturday, March 4.

