Todd erupts for school-record 52 points in win against Bison

The list of accomplishments in the history of the Monticello boys basketball program runs awfully long.

State trips, conference championships, triple doubles, state records, a Mr. Basketball award – all accomplished at MHS.

There aren’t a lot of things that haven’t been done by a player in a Monticello uniform.

But Thursday night, junior guard Matt Todd found one – scoring half a hundred points in a single game.

The sensational point guard erupted for 52 points, on scintillating 18-24 shooting, in an 87-79 win against Buffalo on Thursday night, passing his previous career-high by 11 points.

While it isn’t officially on record anywhere, it is strongly believed that 52 points is far and away the school single game scoring record, and there is even belief that the 41 points Todd scored against Delano earlier this year may have been the previous high-water mark. Matt Todd contorts his body for a layup during a win against Becker last week. Two nights later, Todd exploded for a school-record 52 points in an 87-79 win at Buffalo. (Photo by Clay Sawatzke)

Todd scored 32 points in the first half Thursday, helping stake Monti to a 45-41 lead at the intermission. He added 20 more in the second half, hitting the marquee number of 50 with just more than three minutes to play.

Todd’s coach Jason Schmidt, who played with plenty of special players at MHS back in the 90s, said it wasn’t until late in the first half that he realized something special was happening. He said he noticed early that the game was coming easy to Todd, but he didn’t notice just how quickly the points were racking up. That’s what stuck with him after the fact.

It was just really easy,” he said. “That’s the part that kind of blows me away. It just happened effortlessly.”

Schmidt said he believed there was a good chance that Todd already had the single-game record with 41 but that now “there’s no question anymore.”

Todd said he had a good shoot-around, but things didn’t feel that different coming into the game.

The guard added that getting some open looks early helped him get going.

“I thought I got a lot of good shots from ball movement, and I just hit them I guess,” said Todd.

Video highlights from the game show that just three of Todd’s 18 made field goals came at the rim, meaning that at worst he was 15 for 21 on jump shots during the contest, including 6 for 9 from the three-point line.

Asked how exactly one hits on that high of a percentage from the field, the junior said he wasn’t quite sure.

“I was feeling it, I guess,” he said. “It was just one of those nights.”

Todd said he was most excited that he was able to put together two great halves. The junior has had a number of standout second half performances in his career, but he had never put two 20-point halves together in a game.

“I thought that was a big step for me, to keep that consistency throughout the game,” he said.

Schmidt was most impressed by how Todd let the game come to him. The coach said that with a young roster, the star guard may have been pressing a bit early in the year but that hasn’t been the case recently.

“The most impressive part is you could tell that it wasn’t forced,” he said. “It just happened. It was a pretty special thing to be a part of.”

And perhaps the most important part, to both Todd and Schmidt, was that it came in a win. Monti hung on down the stretch, with the help of some big free throws from Rezi Useh (15 points) and Carter Hangsleben (11 points), to sweep the season series with the rival Bison and extend Monti’s winning streak to five games.

“That was huge,” said Todd. “To keep that win streak alive and keep our confidence up was big for us.”

Earlier in the week, Monti picked up a key win against a section foe, topping Becker 64-58. Monti led 21-18 after a low-scoring first half, before holding off the Bulldogs with a nice finish in the final minutes. Todd had a monster second half in the game, scoring 25 points before fouling out with a couple of minutes remaining, to give him 31 points for the game. Useh added 11 points and knocked down four clutch free throws in the final minute, while Blake Thompson stood in for a charge in the final minute that finally put the victory on ice for Monti. Gabe Severson scored nine points and provided some defensive highlights for Monti in the second half, while Austin Puppe hit three three-pointers in the first half to help carry Monti through an otherwise unsteady first 18 minutes.

Monti, which was set to host Rogers Tuesday night, has now won 7 out of 8 games and will host Big Lake Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Monti will then prepare for the section tournament, which is scheduled to start Tuesday, March 7. It is expected that Monti will open the tournament with a 7 o’clock home game that night. Visit www.monticellotimes.com Monday for details on Monti’s opening round section game.

