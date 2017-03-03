From dreams to reality: The MAML Moose are going to state

Moose players, coaches and managers pose with first-place medals and the section championship plaque following a 3-1 win against Chisago Lakes Thursday night. The Moose will make the first state tournament appearance in program history next week. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

The Minnesota high school state hockey tournament is the stuff of legend.

Known to Minnesotans, and hockey players around the country, as simply “The Tourney,” it represents the pinnacle of the high school sporting experience.

Coming into this year, the only chance a Monticello hockey player had to experience was as a fan or in a dream.

No more.

The top-seeded Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake Moose continued the best season in program history on Thursday night, with likely the biggest boys hockey win in town history, a workman-like 3-1 decision against the third-seeded Chisago Lakes Wildcats.

Section 5A Champions, state tournament bound.

“This has been a childhood dream,” said Moose senior Casey Chiodo, shortly after the Moose players were adorned with first-place medals around their neck and a trophy plaque that’s sure to get prime real estate at Monticello High School.

“I’ve gone to the state tournament every year since I was 6 with my grandpa. And now I get to play in it. It’s a dream come true, honestly. I’m just cherishing this moment. I can’t even put into words how amazing this is.”

Several other players were still letting the moment sink in, as they glided around the ice for nearly an hour following the final horn, taking pictures, sharing hugs, and relishing a moment they’ll never forget.

“It’s incredible,” said captain Nick Zwack. “I don’t think I’ve started to digest it yet. But it’s awesome. It’s a good feeling.” Nick Zwack follows through after unleashing a shot in the third period of MAML’s 3-1 win. The senior winger scored the first two goals of the game for the Moose.

Zwack and teammate Ben Ward were two of the many big reasons the Moose found themselves smiling like fools into the late hours of Thursday night.

The duo got MAML on the board first, just a few minutes into the Section 5A Championship game, when Ward saucered a pass over a defenseman’s stick and right to Zwack, who swept it past the goaltender for the early lead.

But the biggest goal of the game came in the second. The Wildcats had tied MAML later in the first, and left the Moose (16-6 shots on goal in the first) a bit frustrated in the first intermission.

With the Wildcats on the power play in the second period, MAML was in danger of falling behind in a game where they were seemingly controlling. But Ward wasn’t about to let that happen.

The Annandale junior flew down the ice on the penalty kill forecheck, and cut in on a Wildcats player who was trying to circle his own net to set up the power play attack. What happened next could have Ward charged with larceny in some states. The center smoothly lifted the stick of the Chisago Lakes player, sneaking the puck right out from under him. With the puck in his control, and a dangerous dose of time and space, the center was able to make a play.

“I picked my head up and Zwack was calling for it right down center ice and nobody was even on him,” said Ward.

Calmly, the centerman slid the puck from the goal line to his cutting winger. Zwack did what he does so well, and finished. The senior went top shelf, putting MAML back in front 2-1 with the team’s 10th shorthanded goal of the season.

Following the game, the Monti senior heaped praise on his junior center.

“It’s incredible. He doesn’t get enough credit,” said Zwack. “He makes anybody he plays with looks good. He’s a heck of a player.”

Less than two minutes later, the Moose doubled the lead.

MAML took advantage of its first power-play opportunity of the game, when Honza Stibingr ripped a blue-line blast that beat the goaltender cleanly. Troy Dahlheimer picked up his second assist of the game on the blast, Ward got his third. Charlie Voller lays a hit during the first period Thursday. Voller and Honza Stibingr helped set the tone for the Moose with physical play throughout.

Stibingr missed the first two games of the section tournament with an injury suffered in the regular season final. The Moose were sure glad to have him back on Thursday. The foreign exchange student, along with his defensive partner Charlie Voller, set an early tone with physical play, and held up all night with solid play after solid play.

Coach Eric Nelson, who will take the team to state in his first year at the helm, said the Moose absolutely set a tone with their physical play.

“You’ve gotta put bodies on them, they’re a big physical team,” he said. “We needed that aspect on the back end.”

Voller said there was some talk about being more physical, but he thought the big stage played into it as well.

“I think a lot of it was nerves, everyone was kind of playing on edge,” he said.

Nerves were something no player shied away from following the game. All admitted to the Moose showing some levels of jitters, and Nelson said he felt that at times the Moose were too sloppy.

But more often they were great.

Tyler Klatt did everything the Moose needed him to in net, making a few high-difficulty saves, and every single routine one – exactly the performance the Moose needed from the junior goalie.

The power play got the goal it needed. The penalty kill didn’t allow one, and as a bonus, added one. Even strength, the score was 1-1, but the chances were much less balanced. Chisago Lakes goaltender played a very strong game, as MAML had numerous chances to open the game up more. Zwack, Tanner Mros, Jaden Jarmuzek, Dahlheimer, Chiodo and more all had good looks at various points in the game. The MAML weren’t able to expand the lead, but they also wouldn’t need to.

In the third period, MAML clogged up their own zone, allowing just seven Chisago Lakes shots on goal, despite the Wildcats needing two goals to keep their season alive. The Moose played responsible all period, with the defenseman never getting caught out of position and the forwards making sure they got the puck deep into the Wildcats zone.

When the Moose drew a penalty with less than four minutes to go in the game, the arena clearly started to sense the final outcome. Moose senior Casey Chiodo leaps into the glass to celebrate with Moose fans following the final horn on Thursday night.

When MAML cleared the puck out of the zone with 10 seconds to go, all that was left was a countdown.

“I was watching it tick down, looking up as I was going back for that puck and my gloves were ready, they were coming off,” said Voller.

Sure enough, the clock hit 00:00 and the biggest celebration in Moose history was on. Players flocked to the goaltender, and then to the glass. Players leapt, screamed, raised the number one and eventually raised the first-ever Section Championship plaque.

Following that, they brought the trophy to the home crowd – a big and boisterous group, that along with Wildcat fans jammed the Elk River Ice Arena to capacity. Then it was on to pictures with the parents, then the hugs, the smiles, the laughs and more.

And a whole lot of soaking it all in, including the coaches.

“It’s super rewarding to watch the kids on the ice. The hard work they’ve put in, and the battle they’ve gone through, to come out successful finally,” said Nelson, hanging out just off the ice late Thursday. “It’s just so rewarding to watch their faces and watch them enjoy the moment.”

Now, they’re on to the state tournament. They’re on to a forever a place in not just Monticello hockey lore, but Monticello sports lore. They’re on to a dream come true.

“It truly is a once in a lifetime thing for high school hockey players,” said Chiodo. “People all around the country talk about this tournament. We fill up the Xcel Energy Center for high school hockey. And I’m so glad that I’m one of the players that gets to play in it.”

The MSHSL Class A State Tournament begins Wednesday, March 8 at the Xcel Energy Center. Seeds and matchups will be announced this weekend. A preview will follow.

