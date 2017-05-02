Announcements

Vernon A. Weidenbach

Vernon A. Weidenbach

Vernon A. Weidenbach, of Monticello passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones Saturday, April 29th, 2017.
Preceded in death by his parents Adeline & Raymond and by sister LaVerne Bistodeau.
He is survived by his loving wife Helen; children Joan Koch (Chuck), Mike Weidenbach, Julie Lebahn (Jim), Lisa Olson (Dave) and Steve Weidenbach (Tammy); 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister Eileen McCoy & brother Don Weidenbach; other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, May 4th, 4 to 8 pm at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 5th at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville with visitation at 10am.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com

