Vernon A. Weidenbach, of Monticello passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones Saturday, April 29th, 2017.

Preceded in death by his parents Adeline & Raymond and by sister LaVerne Bistodeau.

He is survived by his loving wife Helen; children Joan Koch (Chuck), Mike Weidenbach, Julie Lebahn (Jim), Lisa Olson (Dave) and Steve Weidenbach (Tammy); 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister Eileen McCoy & brother Don Weidenbach; other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday, May 4th, 4 to 8 pm at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 5th at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville with visitation at 10am.

The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com