Joy Kay Simpson, age 54, of Monticello passed away at her residence on Monday, May 1, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Visitation was Sunday evening May 7, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello. Further visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday. Funeral service Monday, May 8, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 9225 Jason Avenue NE, Monticello. Interment at Riverside Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello.

Joy was born in Monticello on August 21, 1962 to Harry and Margaret (Brown) Berthiaume. She was united in marriage to Jerry Simpson on October 29, 1983.

She worked at Control Data and Pump-n-Munch for gas station several years. She was an avid volunteer in the Minnesota 4H organization for 21 years. She and Jerry were also sponsors of the Wright County Rabbit Project.

She is survived by her husband Jerry; son Joshua (Krystal) Simpson of Monticello; grandsons Lane and Hunter Simpson of Monticello; sister Mary Schmidt of Bovey, MN; brother Scott (Shelley) Berthiaume of Big Lake, MN; brother Ron (Gayle) Berthiaume of Florida; brothers-in-law Les Lemieux of Maple Lake, MN and Darryl Carlson of Black Duck, MN; father-in-law and mother-in-law Jim and Eva Simpson of Atlantic, Iowa; sisters-in-law Debbie and Lori Simpson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Leann (John) Donovan of Big Lake, MN; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and numerous adopted children through 4H.

Joy was preceded in death by her mother Margaret (Brown) Berthiaume; father Harry Berthiaume; step-father Glenn Peterson; brother Larry Berthiaume; sisters Vera (Berthiaume) Raumer, Barbara (Berthiaume) Lemieux, Bonnie (Berthiaume) Carlson; brother-in-law Marvin Schmidt; niece Pam Carlson; and nephews Jeff Raumer and David Schmidt.