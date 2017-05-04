Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP

Minnesota

REQUEST FOR BIDS

2017-A Street Overlay Project

NOTICE IS HERE GIVEN that sealed bids will be received at Civil Engineering Site Design, 118 East Broadway Street, PO Box 566, Monticello, MN 55362 until 1:00 PM, Friday, May 26, 2017, at which time and place the bids will be opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the projects with the following estimated quantities:

2017-A Street Overlay Project

Option A:

2 Bituminous Overlay MnDOT 2360 Type SPWEA240B 3,950 Tons

Mill Bituminous 2 Depth, 4 Width Typical 156 SY

Alternate A-1:

2 Bituminous Overlay MnDOT 2360 Type SPWEA240B 956 Tons

Mill Bituminous 2 Depth, 4 Width Typical 25 SY

The project shall start on or after June 19, 2017 and be fully completed on or before September 01, 2017. Contracts, bonds, and insurance items must be submitted and accepted prior to start of work. No striping is needed. Plans, specifications and proposal forms may be seen at the office of Civil Engineering Site Design by appointment.

The Monticello Township Board reserves the right to reduce or increase the bid quantity by 25% without a change to the bid price.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bidders bond, certified check or cashiers check in an amount equal to at least five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid which shall be forfeited to the Town of Monticello in the event the successful bidder fails to enter into a contract within the specified time.

Bids must be marked 2017-A Street Overlay Project on the outside of the envelope containing the bid. All bids mailed to Civil Engineering Site Design shall be addressed to: Civil Engineering Site Design, 118 East Broadway Street, PO Box 566, Monticello, MN 55362. Each bid must be enclosed in a separate sealed envelope, and marked as aforementioned within the mailing envelope. Faxed bids shall not be accepted.

The Town Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in the bidding, and further reserves the right to award the contract to the best interests of the Town.

Plans, specifications and proposal forms may be obtained from Civil Engineering Site Design upon deposit of Fifty Dollars ($50.00) for each set. This deposit will not be refunded.

Published in the

Monticello Times

May 4, 11, 18, 2017

683432

http://monticellotimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/39/2017/05/683432-1.pdf