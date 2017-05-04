Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that personal property will be sold by online auction at storagetreasures.com. The auction will close on May 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m..

Said sale is made pursuant to default in leases for storage of personal property. Property to be sold and the name of the person on whose account it is being held are as follows:

Michael Odegaard (Unit 027) Miscellaneous Totes

Jennifer Doms (Unit 611) Miscellaneous Household Furniture, Luggage, 10-Speed Bike, Vacuum, Bissel Floor Scrubber, and Miscellaneous Items

Published in the

Monticello Times

May 4, 11, 2017

683243