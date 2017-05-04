Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO

SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 664A

WRIGHT COUNTY, MINNESOTA

A SUMMARY ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 2, CHAPTER 6 OF THE CITY CODE TITLED PARKS COMMISSION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on April 10, 2017, Ordinance No. 664 was adopted by the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota. Due to the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 664, the following Summary Ordinance No. 664A has been prepared for publication as authorized by state law.

The ordinance adopted by the Council amends Title 2 of the Monticello City Code. The general purpose of the ordinance amendments are to clarify various chapters and sections with changes to the following:

2.6.1 Purpose

2.6.2 Authorization

2.6.3 Membership

2.6.7 Officers

2.6.8 Meetings

2.6.9 Quorum

2.6.10: Duties of the Commission

2.6.11: Amendments

A printed copy of the whole ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours. The complete ordinance will be posted on the Citys website following publication.

APPROVED FOR PUBLICATION by the City Council of Monticello, Minnesota, this 24th day of April, 2017.

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jeff ONeill, City Administrator

VOTING IN FAVOR: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart and Stumpf

VOTING IN OPPOSITION: None

Published in the

Monticello Times

May 4, 2017

682680

http://monticellotimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/39/2017/05/682680-1.pdf