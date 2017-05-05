George J. Holthaus, 90

George J. Holthaus, age 90, of Alexandria, formerly of Millerville, died peacefully Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at his home surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2017, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville with Fr. Peter VanderWeyst officiating. Music is provided by the church choir. Burial is at the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and Inspiration Peak American Legion Post #527.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m., Sunday with a 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary followed with parish prayer service at 7 p.m., at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

George Joseph Holthaus was born September 18, 1926, to John Anton and Katheryn Margrette (Wolf) Holthaus, in Farming, Minnesota. He grew up on the farm with one brother and three sisters.

George was inducted into the United States Army on September 25, 1950. He served as a corporal in the Korean War, earning a Korean Service Medal, and two Bronze Service Stars. George was a lifetime member of the VFW; the Cooties Organization, a branch serving others in hospital care, and was instrumental in starting the Monticello VFW, serving in numerous positions, including Post Commander twice. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion.

On June 22, 1954, George married Georgianna A. Theis, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St.Cloud. In 1955, they moved to Crystal and stayed there until 1963. In 1963, they bought a farm in Monticello, where they raised four boys and three girls. In 1993, they retired and moved to Lake Aaron in Millerville where they stayed for 22 years. They recently moved to a townhouse in Alexandria.

George worked 40 years at Twin City Tile and Marble in Eagan, as a marble setter, setting much of the marble in many of the large commercial buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul. George retired in 1987, and was the only field worker in the history of the company to get a retirement party.

George was an avid fisherman, enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and spending time with family. George volunteered many hours to the St. Cloud VA, and many church activities including making 17,000 rosaries for missions.

George was an easy going, kind and humble man. He was known for his great sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Kathryn; sisters Margaret, Nelda, Eileen and Mary Lou; brother, Leander; and infant son, Joseph.

George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Georgianna; children, Tom (Rebecca) Holthaus of Monticello, Deborah (Mark) Middagh of Pequot Lakes, Steve Holthaus of Monticello, Randy Holthaus of Alexandria, Julie (Ed) Bohrer of Monticello, Duane (Kathy) Holthaus of Monticello, and Lynn (Brent) Anderson of Monticello; 20 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; brother, Joe Holthaus of Little Falls; and several in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and one aunt.

Thank you for the outpouring of love and friendship you have shown in this difficult time.

Please join us for lunch in the Social Hall following the internment at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church.

Pallbearers are Josh Holthaus, Kent Holthaus, Mitch Holthaus, Ryan Holthaus, Bobby Bohrer, Derek Holthaus, Brandon Anderson, and Wes Anderson.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com.