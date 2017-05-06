Vietnam chopper pilot paddles river, scheduled to visit Monticello Sunday

Jim Crigler is on a mission. He has embarked on a solo canoe trip down the full length of the Mississippi River, stopping at 29 cities and towns along the way, to meet with Gold Star families and veterans, presenting them with a symbolic gold coin.

Crigler is scheduled to arrive Sunday, May 7, in Monticello at Montissippi Park at approximately 12:30 p.m. depending upon wind and river current conditions.

He plans on staying in Monticello Sunday. Crigler is raising money for American Huey 369, a charitable organization that gives helicopter flights to veterans and their families.

Coinciding with his trip, Crigler’s book, “Mission of Honor: A Moral Compass for a Moral Dilemma” (Panoma Press Ltd) was released April 22.

Mission of Honor is an introspective autobiography of life during and after the Vietnam War.

As a UH-1 helicopter pilot flying in the jungle highlands of South Vietnam, Warrant Officer Jim Crigler and the men he flew with were tested daily.

When Crigler returned from Vietnam after his 12-month tour of duty, he did his best to put the war behind him and make a life for himself and his family, and now he is on a “mission of honor” to do the same for other military families. See this week’s Monticello Times for a recap of Crigler’s visit.